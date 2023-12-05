There’s very little left for the magic wonka movie hits theaters and that can only mean one thing: that the promotional events related to the film intensify these days. A good way to do it? Well, launching a very exclusive collection of sneakers with nothing less than Timothée Chalamet and her own Nike involved in the project.

Wonka, the master chocolatier returns to the big screen

Many of us thought it was going to be difficult to surpass Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka – even the legendary Gene Wilder, if you push us – but it seems that a new master chocolatier is more than ready and prepared to take over.

We talk about Timothée ChalametAmerica’s boyfriend, who after seeming somewhat lukewarm in the first previews we saw of Wonka, has ended up convincing the specialized critics who have already seen the film, to the point that many consider him the star element of this new story .

In case you don’t know her, in Wonka we will see Willy during his adolescence, thus knowing much better about his life story and how he came to a town willing to open his own chocolate shop. Obviously, everything will not be so easy and the Chocolate Cartel will try by all means to prevent its objective.

The film premieres tomorrow, 6th of Decemberin theaters, so it is not surprising that merchandising about the film is increasingly abundant… to the point that Nike itself releases an exclusive collection of sneakers designed in collaboration with Chalamet himself.

Nike Dunk “Wonka”, the most special sneakers

We have a new object of desire among collectors. And the protagonist of Wonka says he has participated alongside Nike in the design and creation – well, you know how these things are – of new Dunk Lows in honor of the film that hits theaters around the world tomorrow.

Las Dunk Wonkawhich is the name they receive, thus present a quite special and different design, inspired by the clothing that the actor wears in the film, especially his recognizable coat.

We thus have sneakers with a very particular mix of materials, something that can be seen, for example, in the use of velvet for the laces. predominates color granate (that of Wonka’s coat) as well as a somewhat disordered pattern that reflects quite well the way of being of our protagonist – look at the swoosh, so little finished. The sneakers – which reflect on the tongue, both front and back, that they are from Wonka – also come in a wooden box which also includes a velvet shoe bag with the initial W.

Unfortunately, very few people will be able to get them and it is not a question of money. It turns out that the five units that are going to be put into circulation, they are not going to be sold but rather they are going to be raffled off. To do this, you just have to go to the official website and sign up, sending a video of a maximum of one minute showing a creation inspired by Wonka.

Unfortunately, the contest can only be accessed from the US, so the rest of us will only have to wait for them to appear – if they do – on eBay o StockX…And who knows at what price…