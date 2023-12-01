A year of Victor Muller is apparently enough for Saab to develop Spyker-like traits. Just like the Dutch brand, Saab doesn’t seem to want to die – and we are very happy with that. This Emily GT (built by former Saab employees) appears to be going into production. The project has been sold to the Canadian EV Electra, which really wants to build the thing. And also in the Swedish Saab factory.

After three tough years, one of which in the hands of the Dutch Spyker, Saab went bankrupt in 2011. End of Saab, everyone thought, but then the company made a new start under the name National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) thanks to a new Chinese owner. The company happily started building Saab 9-3s again. This later became the electric NEVS 9-3EV.

Even with the new name and an electric drivetrain, it remained a car from 2003. So things never really went well with NEVS. Earlier this year, for example, they were forced to rent the factory to Polestar. Yet a bunch of Saab engineers were secretly working on a new car, the NEVS Emily GT. You can safely see this as the spiritual successor to the Saab 9-5. Just take a good look at it.

The new ‘Saab’ must come…

We drove the Emily and were very impressed with the car. NEVS does not have the money to build the Emily GT itself. Very unfortunate, because who isn’t cheering for a new Saab? Even if there is a different logo on the nose. Fortunately, Canadian EV Electra thought so too. This company has therefore purchased the plans for the car and wants to produce the car.

NEVS boss Nina Selander is happy that the Swedish factory will continue to operate: “It is fantastic that we have found a buyer who sees the value in the legacy of the iconic cars that we have built and developed in Trollhättan in recent years.” In addition to the Emily GT, the companies also want to build a compact city bus called PONS.

To help the new owner of the old Saab factory get started, the company is receiving some subsidy from the Swedish government. The boss of EV Electra seems confident. ‘Cars will come from Trollhättan again. We made this acquisition knowing that we must support development all the way from development to mass production,” said Jihad Mohammad. Mass production, that sounds ambitious.

Specifications of the EV Electra Emily GT

The Emily GT keeps the model name, but it now stands for EV Electra. The prototype was built in nine months by ex-Saab employees. The most impressive thing about the Swedish-Chinese-Canadian car is its 600-mile range thanks to a 174-kWh battery. The four electric motors in the wheels provide 430 hp.

It is not yet known when the successor to the Saab 9-5 will go into production, what remains of the specifications and what it will ultimately cost. So keep your eyes peeled for this EV Electra Emily GT. And if we may be so bold: can we also have a station wagon version of it? Come on?