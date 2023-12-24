Howard Phillips “HP” Lovecraft is one of the most acclaimed horror writers of all time. Among his most recognized works is The Call of Cthulhu, which has been the inspiration for many films, novels and even video games. Well, not only is an adaptation of this work on the big screen on the way, but also a video game.

As part of a collaboration between the companies Stars Collective y Hana Investment was created Stars-Hana“a multimedia fund to invest in movies, games, collectibles, consumer goods, artificial intelligence and metaverse technology” in the coming 3 years.

Well, this week more details of this association came to light thanks to an event organized by the companies and they revealed that they have several projects in planning.

Who will make the Call of Cthulhu game?

In addition to the film Garfield: Away from home (which would be the first), both companies work on video games from the films Every House is Haunted, The Burden, Hunting Season, The Goxfather, Memory Lost in Space, GMO, Mass Extinction as well as a new film inspired by The Call of Cthulhuaccording to a Deadline report.

This last project draws attention because the film adaptation in question does not yet exist, but would be borne by the filmmaker. James Wan (Mortal Kombat), so it was confirmed in parallel that the project would be adapted into a video game.

New Call of Cthulhu movie and video game are on the way

Stars Collective y Hana Investment They allied themselves with video game companies Tencent and its subsidiary DreamSky Technologyas well as with HYJZ y Forevernine to develop the games of the aforementioned projects, but it was not detailed which studio will be in charge of each one. No further details were offered.

“This initiative (Stars-Hana) marks a significant advance in the blending of the worlds of cinema and video games, promising a diverse set of entertainment options for audiences around the world. We have a wonderful partner in Hana Investment to execute this vision and welcome exciting new relationships with Tencent and others to offer exciting new experiences,” said Stars Collective CEO, Peter Luo.

