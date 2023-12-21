On Thursday afternoon at Charles University in the center of Prague, Czech Republic, there was an armed attack: the city's emergency medical services they confirmed that at least 10 people have been killed, there are 11 seriously injured and around another 15 medium or lightly injured.

The attack involved the Philosophy faculty, where at least one person started shooting, before being killed by the police who arrived on site. The reasons for the attack are currently unknown.

The entire area around the university was blocked off and access was prohibited. After the killing of the attacker, the police evacuated the university buildings, and searches and inspections are underway to ensure the safety of the area.

The building is still being evacuated as some students locked themselves in their rooms before the shooter. pic.twitter.com/Puw5it55h7 — Police of the Czech Republic (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023

During the attack, some students and teachers wrote on social media that they had barricaded themselves inside the classrooms: photos of classrooms with desks and chairs are circulating piled up against the doors, and other images showing a group of students who took refuge outside, on the ledges of the building. Some witnesses said they heard several shots.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, he cancelled some institutional commitments planned in the city of Olomouc and returned to Prague. The mayor of the city, Bohuslav Svoboda, he wrote on X (Twitter) that he was “completely shocked” by what happened.