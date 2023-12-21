On Wednesday, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced a prisoner exchange with Venezuela: Alex Saab, a Colombian entrepreneur considered very close to Venezuela's authoritarian president Nicolas Maduro and detained in the United States since 2021 on charges of money laundering and corruption, was released , in exchange for the release of 10 Americans detained in Venezuela. Venezuela also agreed to hand over to the United States Leonard Francis, also known as “Fat Leonard”, a contractor arrested last year as part of a major corruption scandal involving several US military officials.

The prisoner exchange deal is consistent with the Biden administration's attempts to improve its relations with Venezuela, an exporter of oil, natural gas and gold. Last October the United States also reduced the heavy economic sanctions imposed following the 2018 elections won by Maduro but considered illegitimate by the UN. The easing of sanctions was decided after the agreement between the Venezuelan government and the opposition to organize elections supervised by international observers for the second half of 2024, and the guarantee that all candidates have access to the media and freedom of movement within the country.