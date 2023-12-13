On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday there was a large-scale Russian missile attack on Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces said Russia fired 10 ballistic missiles at the city, and shot them all down before they hit their targets. However, debris from the missiles fell in several residential areas, hitting a children’s hospital and injuring at least 53 people. Small fires also broke out in some homes hit by missile fragments. The conditions of the injured people have not been disclosed at the moment.

It is the second Russian attack on Kiev in a few days, after a rather long period in which Russia had no longer struck the Ukrainian capital. The attack was carried out while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on an official visit to the United States, where among other things he is trying to convince Congress to approve further aid to support Ukraine’s resistance against Russia (to which Republicans have been pushing back in recent weeks.)

At 3 am Russia launched ten ballistic missiles at sleeping residents in Kyiv. All intercepted, but debris severely affected residential areas. 53 injured, including children. Ballistic missiles make it to Ukraine in a few minutes, leaving no chance to take cover. World, are you… pic.twitter.com/suzDSBNyIY — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 13, 2023

