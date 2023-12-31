On Sunday the United States Central Command, a military unit of the Department of Defense, said it had shot down, in the Red Sea, two ballistic missiles launched towards a container ship by the Houthi rebels, an armed Shiite group that de facto governs much of Yemen, and that he subsequently attacked some of their boats, killing crew members.

According to what was declared by the United States, the container ship, the Maersk Hanzghou, Danish but flying the flag of Singapore, sent an initial distress call, to which the United States responded by shooting down the missiles launched by the Houthis. Hours later the ship sent a new request for help because it was attacked by four “small boats”, also controlled by the Houthis. The United States reportedly intervened with some helicopters, inviting the rebels to desist. The Houthis then allegedly fired at the helicopters, and the helicopters responded, sinking three of the four boats (the fourth escaped) and killing the crew members.

In recent weeks the Houthis have targeted several commercial ships transiting the Red Sea as an act of retaliation against Israel for its invasion of the Gaza Strip, and have made that stretch of sea increasingly less safe. Due to the Houthi attacks, several commercial companies had suspended travel in the Red Sea, including Maersk: some, including Maersk, had announced the resumption of transport, others, such as Hapag-Lloyd, are continuing to take alternative routes. After Sunday's attack, however, Maersk announced a 48-hour disruption to its Red Sea services.

