SSR Performance confirms its commitment to the DTM also for the 2024 season by fielding a luxury duo formed by Mirko Bortolotti and Nicki Thiim.

The German team will once again have the support of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, which will once again make the Trentino driver available to them, this year Vice Champion of the series after narrowly losing the title in the fight against Thomas Preining.

The news is instead the hiring of the Dane, fresh from confirmation in Aston Martin Racing, who will therefore find himself behind the wheel of the Huracan GT3 EVO2 after driving it at the 24h Nurburgring 2023, with a brief interlude also on the EVO version a couple of years ago with T3 Motorsport, before this team closed its doors prematurely.

As already announced for some time, SSR Performance will only have two cars next year, so the commitment will be less and with more concentration on a real 'Dream Team'.

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Nicki Thiim, T3 Motorsport

“It's a nice Christmas surprise for DTM fans! With Bortolotti and Thiim we can be at the forefront of the DTM. I'm very happy with this strong team of drivers! We want to fight for the title in the new season and win the championship for the teams “, says the head of SSR, Stefan Schlund.

“There were good discussions with both drivers at the SSR Performance headquarters in Freimann's headquarters in Munich. The understanding is right. With Mirko we have already worked well this year and have had success together. Nicki is very talented and We believe he will enrich our team with his skills and experience.”

Thiim thus returns to follow in his father's footsteps in the DTM, after the Aston Martin teams (Comtoyou and Allied Racing) were unable to organize themselves to enter the championship.