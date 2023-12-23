The great revolution in the world of PCs for years has been solid state drives (SSD, Solid State Disk), a technology that has resurrected old equipment and made new ones even better. Its popularity is enormous and in fact we are facing a particularly favorable time to invest in these units because their prices have not stopped falling.

Although in most cases we use internal drives, there are users who take advantage of the alternative of external SSD drives. These drives can be external from the factory, but it is also possible to connect internal drives using adapters with ports such as USB or Thunderbolt. And it is precisely this point that we wanted to focus on: how to choose the best option in terms of the unit itself and the connection standard?

To begin with, we must remember that SSD units use two types of interfaces. The first, the SATA interface. The second, NVMe, which takes advantage of the PCIe bus and allows reaching much higher speeds.

Currently it is possible to find two main types of units that take advantage of different versions of the PCIe bus, and that makes the speeds reached with them or with SATA drives is very different:

SATA III (SATA 3.0)– With this interface it is possible to achieve theoretical transfer rates with read speeds of up to 600 MB/s.

NVMe PCIe Gen 3×4– This PCIe 3.0 interface takes advantage of four data “lanes” and are capable of offering read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s. Writing rates are somewhat lower, and can reach 2,700 MB/s.

NVMe PCIe Gen 4×4: In this case, the most recent PCIe 4.0 specification is used, which makes the theoretical maximum of readings 7,880 MB/s, while readings reach 7,000 MB/s.

When connecting these units externally to the PC or laptop, we can use both the USB and Thunderbolt standards. Here is the key to our decision, because we must choose both options so that one does not become a bottleneck of the other.

The latest versions of the USB standard vary from one to another in terms of transfer speeds, but summarizing and adding Thunderbolt we would have:

USB 3.0: 5 Gbps (600 MB/s)

USB 3.1: up to 10 Gbps (1.25 GB/s)

USB 3.2: up to 20 Gbps (2.5 GB/s)

USB 4.0: up to 40 Gbps (5 GB/s)

Thunderbolt 3: up to 40 Gbps (5 GB/s)

Thunderbolt 4: up to 40 Gbps (5 GB/s)

If we take a look at the types of SSD interfaces and the connections that we can take advantage of with external adapters, the problem becomes clear: no matter how much we want to, today buying an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD unit to connect it as an external drive is an idea debatable: we are not going to take full advantage of its speed.

Conclusion: each sheep with its partner

In fact, For SATA III drives, it will be enough to use an adapter with a USB 3.0 connector, something that will allow you to get all the juice (or almost all) out of them and also have the most affordable option since these adapters are the ones with the lowest price. In fact, there are basic but reliable adapters for 11 euros and even less.

From there the prices of the adapters grow. If our unit is not SATA, but makes use of the already widespread M.2 connector, the adapters are somewhat more expensive and are around 15 euros (5 Gbps), 25 euros (10 Gbps), or 60 euros (20 Gbps ). If we want adapters that allow us to take advantage of USB 4.0 or Thunderbolt 4 connections at 40 Gbps, things skyrocket, and the adapters cost around 140 euros.

The important thing, as we say, is to use the appropriate adapter for the SSD unit that we have or, conversely, buy the appropriate SSD unit if we already had an adapter of this type. Making the most of NVMe PCIe 4.0 drives, we insist, is not possible todayalthough it will be when adapters begin to appear with the new Thunderbolt 5 standard that allows reaching 80 Gbps transfer.

