Israel’s indiscriminate bombing has turned Gaza into an unsafe zone. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Unicef ​​spokesman James Elder, who was in Gaza until earlier this week, said there was no safe zone in the territory. He emphasized that all Palestinians could become targets for Israeli bombings.

The Israeli military said they dropped leaflets with QR codes that “unveil a map guiding Gazans to safer areas”. But Elder noted that disruptions to the power grid meant many people didn’t have working phones to scan the codes.

He also said that the so-called “safe zone” was a “dangerous false narrative”. “This is a small piece of barren land. “There is no water, no facilities, no shelter from the cold, no sanitation,” said Elder, reported by the BBC.

“If you want to evacuate people by force, you can’t send hundreds of thousands of people to a place where there is no water and no toilets. I mean, there are no toilets. Every corner I turned, another 5,000 people would show up overnight. They don’t have a single toilet, they don’t have a single drop of water.”

Elder said a local doctor told him that “the safe zone would become the disease zone.” “The only salvation in Gaza right now is for hell to stop falling from the sky,” Elder said.

Elder underscored that the promise when the first evacuation orders for southern Gaza were issued was not to see “the level of death and destruction of women and children and homes in the South that we saw in the north.”

“Absolutely not,” he stressed.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on Friday following the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following cross-border attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas. Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200 people.

