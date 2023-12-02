loading…

There is no safe place in Gaza from Israeli air strikes. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – There is no safe place to escape from Israeli air attacks in Gaza. It makes millions of Palestinians in Gaza suffer. However, the world is still silent and does not move too much to pressure Israel.

Palestinian journalist Hind Khoudary said civilians in southern Gaza felt angry, frustrated and afraid when the Israeli army asked them to evacuate further south towards Rafah.

Hospitals, UN-run facilities, schools and homes are overcrowded as more than a million people have moved to the south since the war began.

Khoudary added that civilians were unable to return to northern areas where ground fighting and airstrikes continued, but they were also afraid to move to Rafah, which was also hit.

“’Where should we flee?’ is the question they ask. There was also high levels of frustration after the Israeli army published maps separating the route into numbered zones. “People don’t know how to deal with it because they don’t have electricity and internet,” added Khoudary, reported by Al Jazeera.

Then, Israel is currently bombing the entire Gaza Strip. Since the ceasefire ended, the focus has been on the southern region where, at the start of this war, Israel ordered its citizens to flee.

Most of those evacuated from the north were unable to return.

Al Jazeera reports having met people who have become refugees two to three times since the war began. They left the north with nothing and now they are in the south being bombed.

The Israeli army said it asked residents in certain neighborhoods in the north of the Gaza Strip, including Jabalia, Zeitoun and Shujayea, to evacuate to “known protection centers and schools” in the northeastern and western districts of Gaza City.