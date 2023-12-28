I have been able to enjoy many adventures throughout this year, but I cannot afford to close 2023 without having finished The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. My Nintendo Switch indicates that I am approaching the symbolic figure of 100 hours played and I have two temples pending, along with the final battle. It's time for you my path through Hyrule comes to an end.

That is why in this kind of logbook I will give the last touches of one of my great experiences in recent months, so what you are going to read is about the penultimate stop on the trip. I promised myself that the desert would be the final stage before the battle against Ganon, so I decide to head towards the Zora region.

Because I don't have that part of the map unlocked, the watchtower is the ideal catapult to propel me to the aquatic citadel. I don't want to spend time traveling the always complicated path to the area, so I end up in the middle of the central square to run into the first problem. A strange mud worthy of Super Mario Sunshine is covering everything, specifically the statue in which Link is immortalized, but I quickly fix it with a watery fruit.

May Hylia bless my past self who collected that delicacy without any sense and without any greater intention than to cook it, because I have not had any problem clearing everything of mud. Luckily Yona, the prince's fiancée, fills me in on what's happening and asks me to help Sidon at the top of Mount Thunder. A very pleasant task to carry out, since it hardly rains in the Zora region and climbing to the Mipha park hardly costs any effort.

With everything, I manage to find King Dorphan by pure chance in the middle of a cave next to a waterfall. The poor guy is on his last legs, having to rest after having invested a lot of effort in clearing the region of the Zora, but he doesn't seem to be of any help to me at the moment. I resume my journey to the summit and there I find the one, only, and charismatic Sidon. What a guy, what a presence, how he smiles and poses for the photo; I like him extremely well.





That's why I'm grateful that you're going to be my companion in fatigue, although first I have to talk to Jaht, the historian. He assures that he can get a clue about what is happening in the sky, because from the ground you can see how the mud drips from above. We cannot rule out a DLC for Power Wash Simulator, but while Nintendo decides to take the step, I easily solve their problem. A piece of stone from a mural is missing, which contains information about Princess Zelda, but it can't be any closer; right next to it, as soon as you leave the place where Jaht is.

“From the celestial fish, throw the king's shield through the floating rocks that form a drop. As you do so, the water bridge, which connects the zora with the celestial inhabitants, will be revealed to you.” That is the complete text, so I have to go to Dorphan to get one of its precious King's Scales and from there I will find my life. Obviously Jaht does not have to put an exact point on the map about the location of the monarch, but It is absurd that it does not offer any information. I was lucky to find it before, but any other player does not know which cardinal direction to go, which results in a waste of time.





Be that as it may, I locate the island in the sky that has a curious fish shape and complete the task by throwing the scale between the levitating stones. A great mission that plays with perspectives, which I really enjoy, but I don't realize where the archaic arowana is. A bug that I need so that Yona can repair my Zora armor, because now I have to climb a waterfall to the Water Temple, although there is no way to figure out what kind of animal it is. With my mind racing, I realize that it must be the fish that are next to the fountain in Mipha Park and, well, there it is. Now, I throw myself into the whirlwind of water in the Eastern Reservoir and dive to the deepest depths.

It is normal to have flashes of Vietnam with the levels related to water, but the truth is that Eiji Aonuma has got it completely right with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. I can't fault going into a cave under the lake and activating the powerful waterfall to the heavens. It's more, The part of the Water Temple is one of the most entertaining, light and satisfying which I enjoyed throughout the game. I love that Link can float with each jump and I intend to get the most out of it as much as he can, since it is clear that this is a special mechanic. The same was true for being able to glide with the parasail easily in the Wind Temple and it's fun in its own right.





In a flash I found the simplest temple to date, beyond the confusion of not realizing that I must use Sidon's power to activate the different mechanisms. Such a smiling guy deserves to make comments throughout our adventure and that is something I really miss during the game. There are very few cinematics, you can count on the fingers of one hand the occasions in which the work shows you the characters in all their splendor and it is a shame that the real-time phrases are limited to such specific situations. I would appreciate a little less written dialogue in favor of more cinematic exposition.

I pay my frustration with the horrible Fangorok in a very simple fight and end my time among the Zora with the scene of another wise man recounting a flashback just like the previous ones. In any case, my good deed for the day has been accomplished, since Sidon is now the new king of the Zora and He says goodbye to me with his smile worthy of a toothpaste advertisement. I'll miss it, but now it's time to head to the hot sand to see what the gerudo are up to.

