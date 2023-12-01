The fifteen year old forward is the tip of an all Rossoneri iceberg who has been working obsessively for years. From the Vergine method, new head of the youth sector, to the excellent results of the Under. The secrets of a movement

The latest talent on display is Francesco Camarda, a record-breaking debutant in Serie A. Before him, it was Davide Bartesaghi who made his debut with Stefano Pioli. The next one could be Jan-Carlo Simic. Different profiles, united by constant growth and raised by the work of the AC Milan youth team. Increasingly attentive to the future and the education of young people.