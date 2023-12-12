Solar cycle 25 is approaching its peak and that means our star has more eyes on it than ever. And among all the phenomena that we can observe are the coronal holes, some of enormous size.

A hole on each side. Observations of the Sun carried out in recent weeks have allowed us to see immense holes in its corona, the outermost part of the star. A week ago, for example, the solar rotation cycle showed us one of these holes with a surface area as large as 60 Earths.

Now this hole remains hidden on the other side of the star, and is a new hole in front of us. One that could be seen as the result of the union of two smaller holes, one located around the solar equator and another in the south, joined by a long, dark strip.

What exactly are these holes? Holes in the solar corona are regions in the corona where the magnetic fields present on the outside of the Sun are attenuated or disappear. This allows solar winds to emanate from the inner layers of the star into outer space.

These holes are similar to sunspots in that they are colder and darker regions located in the outer layers of the Sun. However, the differences between both phenomena are fundamental: the spots occur in the photosphere, the lowest layer from the solar exterior. Furthermore, the spots are not “hollow” regions but rather areas of intense magnetic activity.

The holes in the solar corona are phenomena in any case similar to sunspots and have an important similarity with them: they are linked to solar storms.

Possible storms. That is why experts warn of an increase in the probability that we will experience solar storms in the coming days. Depending on the position of the last sunspot to appear before us, it is estimated that the days with the highest probability of storms will be December 14 and 15.

The other large hole present in the Sun in recent weeks could appear before us again in the coming weeks. The solar rotation lasts approximately 24.5 days, so if this other hole does not close, it could again increase the risk of solar storms in the near future.

Cycle 25. The 25th solar cycle is being more intense than experts expected. Furthermore, its peak has come ahead of what was estimated by the models. These events have caused concern about the effects of a large solar storm to take center stage in everyday life. For now, however, there are no indications that we are on the verge of one of these storms and the probability remains low.

Eyes on the Sun. And it is in this context that space and meteorological agencies carefully monitor solar activity during these months of high activity. If something happens, being aware is key to minimizing the possible damage caused by solar storms and other phenomena linked to solar activity such as radiation storms.

To do this, space agencies such as the American (NASA) and the European (ESA) have observatories such as the SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory) and the SDO (Solar Dynamics Observatory). These probes constantly monitor solar activity to warn us in real time of any observable changes.

The compiled data helps meteorological agencies such as the US NOAA generate forecasts for space weather just as they do for atmospheric weather. While much of the information they compile is primarily of use to professionals such as those in the aviation industry, basic information is also published so that we can all access it and understand potential risks.

In Xataka | The crazy story of the Galician woman who registered El Sol before a notary, sold plots online and then took eBay to court

Image | NASA LASCO/NRL SOHO