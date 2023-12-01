Finally, news that goes beyond a mere “yes, it exists” or similar. From their social networks, Rockstar has made public the date of the future release of the highly anticipated trailer for its next game, GTA VI. Be next Tuesday, December 5 at 9 a.m. US time. That is, at three in the afternoon in Central Europe and, therefore, Spain.

It had been talked about since yesterday: today valuable information was going to be given about the trailer, if not the trailer itself, because Dan Houser had confirmed that we would have information at the beginning of this month. And yes, day one was like a nail, but in the end, it was not the trailer itself: we are left with five days that are going to be truly heart-stopping for the millions of fans of the Rockstar franchise, who already had good experiences yesterday. news in the form of announcement of news for ‘GTA Online‘ in a future update.

For now, the announcement has the expected aesthetic for this new game: lThe fuchsia tones and palm trees in the ad immediately make you think of ‘Vice City’, the equivalent of Miami in the GTA universe. The leaks, therefore, were true. And no surprises with this: Rockstar itself had acknowledged that, although they were not officially going to give data, the monstrous leaks that have revealed hundreds of details of the next game in the series were authentic, although they did not belong to the final version of the game.

If you want more details about the leaks, we detail them here, but basically we can rely on the setting of Vice City, although not with protagonists from previous installments, but with a new couple of criminals, a man and a woman. There has also been talk about the size of the map, which some fans have estimated will be more than twice the size of ‘GTA V’.

Header: Rockstar

In Xataka | Seven things we know about ‘GTA VI’ thanks to the leak of the highly anticipated Rockstar game