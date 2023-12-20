Created by Will Tracy, The Regime lands in the HBO Max catalog next March and promises to be one of the 2024 series.

Although for some time now HBO Max has been somewhat short of interesting news, the platform is preparing several premieres that promise to stand out throughout next 2024.

One of them is The Regime, a dramatic miniseries created by the screenwriter of The Menu, Will Tracywhich brings back Kate Winslet as a protagonist after his time in the successful HBO Max series Mare of Easttown.

This is the new HBO Max series

With a total of six episodes, the plot of The Regime takes place in a palace of a modern European regime that is slowly beginning to fall apart.

“The Regime tells the story of what happens over the course of a year within the palace walls of a modern European regime as it begins to fall apart,” HBO Max details about the series through a statement from press.

The platform also confirms in the statement when we will see the Will Tracy series in Spain. It's going to be next March 4, 2024 when the broadcast of its episodes begins on HBO Max, in just over two months.

Apart from Kate Winslet, she is part of the cast of The Regime actors Matthias Schoenaerts (Amsterdam, The Old Guard, The Last Planet), Guillaume Gallienne (Edge of the Blade, La vengeance au triple galop), Andrea Riseborough (Please Baby Please, Matilda, de Roald Dahl: El musical), Martha Plimpton (A Town Called Malice, Sprung) y Hugh Grant (Wonka, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves).

Produced by HBO, the series has a script by Will Tracy himself along with Sarah DeLappe, Seth Reiss, Gary Shteyngart, Jen Spyra and Juli Weiner.

The Regime premieres in the HBO Max Spain catalog on March 4, 2024. Are you curious to see Kate Winslet's new series on the streaming platform?