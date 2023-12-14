One of the science fiction films of the year, The creator, already has a release date on Disney +

The Creator, the 20th Century Studios sci-fi action thriller directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) that premiered in theaters on September 29, arrives on Wednesday, January 17 on Disney+.

The film, starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Allison Janney, is set in the midst of a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence.

Synopsis

Joshua (Washington), a hardened former special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to put end to war, and even to all humanity. Joshua and his team of elite agents travel through enemy lines into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory. Once there, they discover that the world-ending weapon they have been ordered to destroy is an AI that has taken the form of a small child.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards, with a screenplay by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz from a story by Gareth Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, pga, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, pga and Arnon Milchan. Executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer and Zev Foreman.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams' music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.