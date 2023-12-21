We should all visit this room! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about a cave full of rewards. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

And, after the announcement of the epilogue, it seems that fans have found a teracrystallized cave full of rewards. This is what has been confirmed:

A player discovered a secret room full of Teralites, with more than 400 fragments of different types. These items provide various rewards.

Getting to this room can be confusing due to the complexity of the environment. However, the video below shows us how to get there. To access the room, you must defeat a Specific Garchomp with the new Astral type introduced in the DLC. It is recommended to have a Pokémon team above level 80 to beat it. Once the Garchomp has been defeated, the secret room where multiple Poké Balls are located can be accessed. These contain Teralites of various types, as well as MT, such as Meteor Beam, as part of the rewards found in the secret room of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente.