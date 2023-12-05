Loading player

By the end of December, the United States and the European Union risk running out of funds for Ukraine and in less than a month the Ukrainian government could find itself with supplies of new weapons reduced to a minimum and with a huge hole in the public budget, with potentially disastrous consequences for the economy and the continuation of the war against Russia.

“We have run out of money and are running out of time,” Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, wrote to US congressional leaders on Monday, in what is the most alarming warning to lawmakers yet. and US senators since new funding for Ukraine was blocked by the right wing of the Republican Party last September. “Without decisive action by Congress,” Young wrote, “the resources to procure new armaments for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year.”

President Biden has asked Congress to approve $106 billion in new funding, $61 of which will go to Ukraine. This is a multi-year financing, intended to provide resources to the Ukrainian government beyond 2024, in order to avoid possible problems with future financing caused by the presidential election campaign which will begin next year.

Currently, Democratic and Republican senators are studying a possible compromise to approve the aid, which involves voting together with the new funds also new procedures and controls to limit the entry of immigrants from the southern border of the United States, a measure dear to the Republicans. It is not clear whether it will be possible to reach an agreement before the end of the year, nor whether the possible compromise will be approved by the House, where the Republican majority has recently elected a new speaker, Mike Johnson, who is skeptical of aid to Ukraine.

Shortly after the publication of Young’s letter, however, Johnson he wrote on

Meanwhile, the European Union finds itself in a mirror situation. The European Commission has also decided to approve a multi-year aid plan, so as to guarantee financial stability for Ukraine until 2027. The plan provides for a new allocation of 50 billion euros and will have to be submitted for examination by the leaders of the member states at the summit which will take place in Brussels on 14 and 15 December.

But rumors have increased in recent days that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is preparing to veto the new allocation. Orbán had already threatened to block the new funds in a letter addressed to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, last November. Monday he wrote on

Orbán has long been critical of Europe’s strategy towards Ukraine and is considered by many to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Hungarian prime minister is also locked in a clash with the Commission, which has blocked 13 billion euros in European funding for his country over concerns about his government’s violations of the rule of law.

To date, Orbán has never used the veto power that each head of government of a member state has over Council decisions to block European initiatives relating to Ukraine. Diplomats and analysts argue that his is just an aggressive negotiating strategy. But, according to Politico, this time Orbán would be ready to “kick the Union to make it fall over the precipice”.

The consequences of cutting off aid to Ukraine are unpredictable, but they risk being extremely serious for the country. Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, the government in Kiev has largely depended on its allies to finance expenses and arm its army. The war caused a collapse in gross domestic product of 30 percent and caused the emigration, internal or external, of approximately 10 million people.

To date, Ukraine’s allies and other international donors have pledged to provide Ukraine with more than $220 billion, of which approximately $170 billion has already been paid (the discrepancy is largely due to the $50 billion announced by the Commission European). Just under half of these funds came in the form of military aid, 43 billion from the United States alone. The remainder was paid in long-term loans and other humanitarian aid.

Even though the economic situation has stabilized today – the country’s economy is expected to grow by 2 percent this year – Ukraine continues to depend on allies for its survival.

The budget law approved in November by the Ukrainian parliament provides for a deficit equal to 20 percent of GDP for next year, around 42 billion dollars, half of which will be used in military spending. This figure will be financed for approximately 4 billion by the sale of Ukrainian government bonds and for 10 billion by donations already allocated by the International Monetary Fund, the United Kingdom, Japan and other international donors.

The Ukrainian government aims to cover the remaining 29 billion dollars with the approximately 18 billion euros promised by the European Union (part of the 50 billion package under discussion in December) and with 12-14 billion provided by the United States – an equal figure to that already paid for 2023. If these funds do not arrive now, there will be a “very very traumatic crisis, not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe”, said in an interview last November Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.