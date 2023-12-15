A curious detail! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about a Pokémon that cannot be transferred. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

There seems to be a Pokémon that cannot be transferred even though it is in the game with the second DLC. We talk about Duraludon con Factor Gigamax: We must remove this Factor in The Isle of Armor from Sword and Shield if we want to transfer it.

Here you can see it:

Serebii Note: It is confirmed that you are unable to deposit Gigantamax Factor Duraludon into Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. You will need to remove Gigantamax in the Isle of Armor in order to deposit ithttps://t.co/1ysktIAGaH pic.twitter.com/8ninqG0T13 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 15, 2023

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

New trailer for the DLC The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple