When the Portuguese got off the ship that morning in 1507, they had no idea what they were about to find: a lush, uninhabited island full of enormous birds (one meter high, gray fur, and weighing 10 kilos) that could not even be seen. They flinched when they saw them pass.

However, no one paid much attention to them. The dodo entered human history as a tasteless, bloated bird with a “fat ass”; an dispensable bird, hardly a curiosity of the southern seas.

Mauricio, 1681. That explains many things, but not all. He explains, for example, that harassed by rats, cats and the rest of the vermin that had come off the ships, the last dodo died in Mauritius around 1681. It had not been even a century since Admiral Van Warwyck had claimed that land for the Netherlands; barely 50 since the first commercial settlements that sought to exploit ebony and sugar cane.

It does not explain, however, why of the thousands of species that have disappeared in recent centuries (and of the 873 that we know with certainty are no longer on the face of the Earth), it has been the dodo — along perhaps with the mammoth or the northern white rhinoceros — which has become the symbol of human capacity to destroy the world.

And that can save you. In early 2023, the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation (MWF) contacted Colossal Laboratories, a genetic engineering company that has been dedicated to de-extinction for years: they wanted the dodo back.

Colossal is known in the world because it has made advances in sequencing the genome of extinct animals. In fact, the Colossal paleogeneticists had commented on other occasions that they had already sequenced the dodo and two of its closest relatives: the Rodrigues solitaire and the Nicobar pigeon, which is still alive on some islands in Southeast Asia.

The key, in fact, was in this Nicobar dove. The Colossal teams have discovered that they could use a chicken embryo to, with certain genetic engineering techniques, breed pigeons of this type. The techniques and processes are not yet mature, but the support of the MWF can be decisive for the project to come to fruition.

In search of the nest. And, although it is not yet clear whether the primordial germ cells of the Nicobar pigeon can be used to develop dodos, the people at the MWF are already working on finding a habitat capable of hosting these animals.

It’s not something easy. Mauritius is a relatively small island (60 by 30 kilometers) and, in recent decades, it has been devoured by tourism, agriculture and unorganized urbanization. So much so that Vikash Tatayah, the foundation’s conservation director, explained on CNN that “the ideal site does not exist.”

However, they are optimistic. There are areas of the Black River Gorges Natural Park that have restored forests, they are also studying the nature reserves of some islands near Mauritius (Redonda Island or Aigrettes Islet). Each option has its pros and cons (in Mauritius there are a huge number of predators; on the islands and islets it would be very difficult for anyone to see them because they are protected), but the MWF is still working on it.

Do we have dates? As Tatayah explained, the return of the dodo “will not happen overnight… we are talking about probably a decade.” After all, the birds would be created in the United States and would have to be brought to the island, acclimatized and their suitability to the territory controlled.

But when he says “a decade,” Tatayah is being optimistic. Although “de-extinction” techniques have been on the table for years, the international scientific community is concerned about drifts of this type. That is, using cutting-edge technology on striking animals that became extinct 400 years ago (or much more), but forgetting some that disappeared a few years ago (or are about to disappear).

De-extinction or fairground attractions? We know almost nothing about the dodo and yet we do know everything about the northern white rhinoceros, the passenger pigeon or the Pyrenean bucardo. Doesn’t it make sense to start with the closest animals and leave the “fairground attractions” for later? some paleontologists ask.

However, although they are not without reason, the fact that the projects that receive attention are always those of animals such as dodo, mammoth or Tasmanian tiger says a lot about how precisely these “fairground attractions” can be fundamental when it comes to advance a sector that, in other circumstances, could go much slower.

