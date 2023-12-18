They are more resistant and cheaper. But they also have lower energy density and longer charging times. At least, until now. LFP batteries have some interesting attractions, especially for those looking for more affordable electric cars. But, if they want to succeed, they have to solve some problems.

Zeekr will have them resolved very soon.

The challenge. The electric car is beginning to have interesting ranges for those who still doubt whether this type of technology is for them. More and more models are beginning to reach the border of 400 kilometers of real autonomy, a distance that is already more than useful when you want to take long trips without depending excessively on the battery.

The problem, for those who want to make their journeys as quickly as possible, is to find an energy accumulator that, in addition to this autonomy, offers extraordinarily fast recharge times. In that case, the answer lies in the NMC and NCA batteries, which can withstand recharges of 150 kW or greater power for sustained periods of time. Accumulators that go from 20 to 80% charge in about 20 minutes.

The price to pay. The big problem is that these types of batteries are significantly more expensive than LFPs. Anyone looking for an electric car with long range and short recharging times has to pay for it. It is, for the moment, the differential issue in the electric car. Before, an extra cost was paid for power and, today, for peace of mind during the trip.

Those looking for a more affordable electric car have in the LFP battery a cheaper energy accumulator that, with sufficient size, you can travel with it but which has other types of disadvantages. Quick recharging is decisive when we hit the road and a battery of this type can play tricks on us.

LFP: Advantages and disadvantages. So, if an LFP battery offers a lower energy density (in the same size, it offers less autonomy than an NMC or NCA) and its recharge is slower, what sense does it make beyond the price to opt for a battery of this type?

In addition to being more affordable, an LFP battery degrades less than NMC or NCA batteries, which is why it is also interesting to consider this option. If we have acquired our car through renting, this decision will weigh less, since we will return the car, but if we want to have it for many years, it makes sense to opt for the energy accumulator that loses the least capacity.

The wrapping. That will be the Zeekr 007. This Chinese electric car will hit the streets in just a few weeks and, starting in January, it promises to have an LFP battery with some really interesting figures. The vehicle is a sedan that aims to rival the Tesla Model 3 and is expected to end up arriving in Europe.

At the moment, rumors suggest that the Zeekr 007 will arrive in the Chinese market at around 30,000 euros (in exchange rate), slightly below what the Tesla Model 3 sells for in the Asian country.

and the sandwich. Because that is the structure of this new Zeekr LFP battery: sandwich type. According to the brand, it is the secret of its Golden Brick, an LFP energy accumulator that promises autonomy of 800 kilometers (according to the unreliable Chinese approval cycle) thanks to a space utilization of 83.7%. It is a very high figure, since the industry moves around 66% in this aspect.

Thanks to this structure, Zeekr achieves very high figures in autonomy but, in addition, it solves the big problem of the LFP battery: recharging. This battery comes with an 800 volt structure. This allows it to recharge at very high powers, adding several hundred kilometers in just over ten minutes. In fact, they announce that they can take advantage of 500 kW power chargers.

Some (slight) similarities. Given that the Chinese approval cycle is so lax in its testing, we are going to put into context the advantage that this Zeekr battery represents. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has an 800 volt structure and this allows it to recharge at 220 kW. If the conditions are met (preconditioned battery and good charger operation) it can go from 20 to 80% capacity in 18 minutes.

The same figure comes from the Kia EV6, which is based on the same base as Hyundai's electric SUV and can reach charging peaks of 250 kW. The Porsche Taycan has also decided on this 800 volt structure and was also very close, with 225 kW recharges. They are structures, yes, expensive and difficult to take advantage of in Spain.

Ready. As we said, Zeekr has announced that it has its batteries ready and that it is going to put them on the streets very soon. The company has thus overtaken CATL, the world's largest manufacturer of batteries for electric cars. CATL recently announced that it would also soon have an extraordinarily fast-charging LFP battery.

But Zeekr also ensures that its battery is better used. Its use of 83.7% of the battery capacity is very far from the 72% that CATL announced for its energy accumulator. Now it remains to be seen if the Chinese giant takes out its roller and limits the damage that Zeekr can do with this energy accumulator.

