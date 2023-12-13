On Wednesday, the COP28 presidency published a new draft of the agreement on new commitments shared at an international level to combat global warming, after the first version was harshly criticized because it was considered too weak. The document has been partially rewritten to include a reference to the need to “gradually move away” from the use of fossil fuels (such as coal, gas and oil), the use of which as energy sources causes the emission of greenhouse gases, considered the main responsible for climate change. The previous draft had attracted harsh criticism because it did not contain any reference to this topic.

“Graduating away” from fossil fuel use is a softer formula than that called for by environmental activists and a small informal group of countries known as the “High Ambition Coalition”. In recent weeks there had been a lot of talk about the words that could or could not be used in the document. Regarding fossil fuels, for the more ambitious countries the draft should have contained the expression “phase out”, which in English means “to phase out”. The new draft instead contains the expression “transitioning away”, which is similar to the expression “phase down”, which has been widely circulated in recent days as an alternative to the more decisive “phase out”.

The exact text now talks about: «Gradually moving away from the use of fossil fuels for energy production, in a fair, orderly and equitable way, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to reach net zero by 2050, in line with science.”

The text recognizes the need to act quickly in this area to limit temperature rises beyond 1.5°C. In recent days, the president of COP28 Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber – who is also the CEO of the Emirati state oil company, one of the largest in the world – said he believed that there was “no science, or scenario, that says that the gradual abandonment (phase-out) of fossil fuels will allow the increase in temperatures to be kept within 1.5 °C”. The 2022 UN climate report highlights that all the different future emissions scenarios that allow the increase in global average temperatures to be kept below 1.5°C require an almost total elimination of the use of fossil fuels by 2050.

