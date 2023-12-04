This weekend in Valencia the madness of athletics was experienced in an unparalleled way. The main reason is that the Trinidad Alfonso Valencia Marathon has left an amazing double record for Spain. Tariku Novales has become the first Spaniard to go below the two hour and six minute mark. And Majida Maayouf has also done it in the women’s category, with a spectacular mark of 2 hours and 21 minutes.

But be careful, because in the future there could be much more. Juan Roig, patron of the event, has just positioned Valencia as the capital of athletics overnight with a surprising promise: there will be an astronomical figure for whoever breaks the best record starting in 2024. No less than one million euros.

A starting point. The Valencia marathon, popular for its ultra-fast course and ideal weather conditions, brought together nearly 33,000 runners of 143 different nationalities in search of exceeding the minimum Olympic mark. Ethiopian Sisay Lema won the competition, becoming the fourth best athlete in history at that distance. But he also achieved the circuit record, held since last year by the Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum.

The Spanish record has also been broken thanks to the athlete Tariku Nogales, with a time of 2:05:48. With this mark, the athlete qualifies directly for the Paris Olympic Games. The first Spanish was Majida Maayouf, with 2:21:26. Two records for history and an event that pushes Valencia to position itself in the ranking of the best marathons in the world.

The initiative And the money will not be lacking. The businessman Juan Roig, president of Mercadona and the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, which organizes and sponsors the event, has said that he wants to make this event the most important in the city behind the Fallas and to do so he is willing to do anything. . At the moment he has already promised one million euros for the athlete who breaks the world record if he does it in Valencia. “In 2024 I don’t know if Kiptum will come, but we want the record to be achieved here, he is a great candidate to beat the world record so the more chances we will have of beating it. One day the first world record will arrive in Valencia, we are going to fight for it,” said Roig.

He also highlighted that they want to turn the event into something much bigger: “We wanted it to be the most important event in the city after the Fallas and we are satisfied with it. Here there are no recommended ones, you can see the culture of effort, here you fight against yourself and it is beautiful.”

The tendency. Since the businessman and president of Mercadona took charge of the management of this sporting event, the event is booming. Awarded the Platinum label by World Athletics, it already has a large budget that allows it to literally paralyze a large city like Valencia. In total, 6.5 million euros were allocated, which is divided into registrations (59%), sponsors and collaborators (35%) and income from public institutions (6%). Furthermore, in the sporting aspect, Valencia is currently the fourth fastest city in the world in the men’s marathon and the third in the women’s marathon.

The comparison of the award with other competitions in the world. It must be taken into account that this year’s edition offered 250,000 euros for whoever broke the world record, both in the male and female categories. Roig’s new promise would multiply that amount by 4. And it would far surpass the great marathons in the world such as Berlin, Chicago or Boston, where the best athletes in the world attend.

The German, for example, distributes the same prize for both the winner of the men’s and women’s races, both receiving a total of 50,000 euros. The second place gets 25,500 euros and the third, 12,500 euros. For those who lose 2:02:30 in the men’s event, a bonus of 30,000 euros. And for whoever achieves the World record, another bonus of 50,000 euros.

The Chicago Marathon also gives important prizes to the top five finishers. In total, 781,000 euros, which are distributed as follows: 100,000 euros for the first, 75,000 euros for the second and 50,000 euros for the third. And the rest for the following. In Boston, the reward is slightly higher: 150,000 euros for the winners. 75,000 for the second classified and 40,000 for those who complete the podium. In all cases, the sum is not even close to what Valencia has promised for next year.

Image: Valencia Trinidad Alfonso

In Xataka | The story of Kathrine Switzer, the woman who challenged machismo by running a marathon that she had forbidden