Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday that he will replace some members of his cabinet amid an alleged bribery scandal involving his party, the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD). Four ministers and some collaborators have already resigned in view of the searches announced by the Japanese prosecutor's office, which is investigating alleged funds collected irregularly by party members, but it is expected that other ministers and deputy ministers will be replaced, further complicating the position by Kishida.

The Japanese prosecutor's office is investigating the largest and most influential group of LDP politicians, the so-called “Abe faction”, made up of party members who were very close to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July 2022. The suspicion is that the members did not declare 500 million yen (about 3.2 million euros) obtained in the last five years through fundraising for the party, keeping part of it for themselves. Collecting proceeds from party fundraising events in Japan is not illegal, nor is it illegal for party members to keep a percentage for themselves: it is, however, illegal not to report it in the party's accounts.

It had already been known for a few weeks that the Japanese prosecutor's office was investigating the case, but upon hearing the news of the imminent search for evidence, Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Minister of Economy and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Interior Junji Suzuki and the Minister of Agriculture, Ichiro Miyashita. The Japanese media write that Matsuno would not have declared more than 10 million yen (around 65 thousand euros) in the last five years, while Nishimura would have kept around 1 million yen (6,500 euros) for himself. Violations, if proven, could result in maximum sentences of five years in prison.

What Kishida announced on Wednesday is the third cabinet reshuffle in just under a year and a half as prime minister. Kishida's popularity was already in decline due to the links of some former ministers with the controversial Unification Church, the influential religious movement supported among others by Abe: according to a poll by the national TV NHK this week, the consensus in his share has fallen to 23 percent, the lowest since he was elected prime minister in October 2021. Although there are no parliamentary elections scheduled in Japan until 2025, voting will take place in September 2024 to choose the new leader of the PLD: There are doubts, however, whether Kishida can continue to maintain the leadership of the party.