Suara.com – Residents crowded Car Free Night in the HI Roundabout area, Jakarta, Sunday (31/12/2023). The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is again holding Car Free Night on New Year's Eve.

At this Car Free Night event, the public is invited to visit and enjoy various people's events.

Based on the announcement by the DKI Transportation Agency, the Jakarta Car Free Night schedule on New Year's Eve 2024 starts at 19.00 WIB, Sunday (31/12/2023).

The Jakarta Car Free Night schedule in the Sudirman-Thamrin area will last until 01.00 WIB, Monday, January 1 2024. (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)