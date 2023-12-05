There were 2,456 lobbyists from the fossil fuel industry registered at the ongoing United Nations climate change conference in Dubai (COP28), according to a count by Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO), an international network of more than 450 environmental organizations. COP28 participants linked to the oil, coal and natural gas sectors would therefore be more numerous than almost all the delegations of the 197 countries taking part in climate conferences: only the delegation of the United Arab Emirates (4,409 people), the host country of this year, and that of Brazil (3,081), the country that will organize COP30 in 2025, are larger.

COP28 is the most attended ever. According to the list of participants released on November 30th by the UNFCCC, the UN body that deals with COPs, more than 97 thousand people registered for the event, which began on November 30th and will last until at least December 12th. : at the COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, which had previously set the attendance record, there were almost 40 thousand. In that case it was estimated that among the participants there were around 500 people linked in some way to the fossil fuel industry; at last year’s COP27, held in Egypt, around 600 people were involved.

The use of fossil fuels as energy sources is the main cause of greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. This is why environmental organizations such as those that are part of Kick Big Polluters Out (which translated from English means “Let’s kick the big polluters out”) oppose the presence of people linked to the fossil fuel sector at climate conferences: they believe that the the real interest of the industry is to continue to extract and sell fossil fuels, despite the consequences on the climate, and that for this reason their presence at the COP generates conflicts of interest.

This year the issue was discussed in particular because the host country of the COP is very closely linked to fossil fuels: the Emirates are the seventh country in the world for oil production and the president of the COP chosen by the country, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, he is also the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Emirati state oil company.

As president of COP28 Al Jaber said he wanted to include representatives of the fossil fuel sector because without them, in his opinion, the transition towards a global economy that produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions cannot be carried forward. It is true that many companies that produce fossil fuels are also investing in renewable energy sources, which do not cause greenhouse gas emissions, with a view to energy transition, but Al Jaber’s intentions have been questioned several times.

It happened for the umpteenth time after it emerged on Sunday that the COP president argued that “there is no science, or scenario, that says phasing out fossil fuels will keep rising temperatures within 1.5 degrees,” referring to the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

KBPO estimated the number of fossil fuel industry lobbyists from the list made available by the UNFCCC, counting each registrant who has “declared ties to a fossil fuel company, an organization with interests in fossil fuels or a foundation directly associated with a fossil fuel company through ownership or control ties.” The estimate is “conservative” according to KBPO, meaning there may also be less explicit links between people attending COP28 and fossil fuel companies than what emerges from the UNFCCC list.

Some of the people counted by KBPO are part of national delegations. For example, in Italy there are some 14 who work for Enithe oil company of which the state is the main shareholder (to these 14 we must then add the CEO Claudio Descalzi and another company manager, who were counted in the European Union delegation).

From this year the UNFCCC list indicates an organization to which each COP participant belongs because the United Nations has introduced registration procedures that require you to declare who you work for. For this reason, it is possible that the estimate of the number of people linked to the fossil fuel sector present at this year’s COP (which is approximately quadruple compared to last year) is higher than in the past also due to the greater transparency promoted by UNFCCC.

But according to KBPO, that’s not the only reason. “It was said that progress would be made at this conference on commitments to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and the industry is here to influence the outcome of the negotiations as much as possible,” George Carew-Jones of YOUNGO, the group of youth organizations that works with the UNFCCC and is part of the KBPO network.

The first drafts of the COP28 agreement were released on Tuesday and one actually talks about the “progressive elimination/reduction” of the use of fossil fuels but it is not at all certain that in the end one of these expressions will be present in the final document of the conference , because many oil-producing countries are against it – Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said this explicitly in an interview.

