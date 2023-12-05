At the COP28 on climate, currently underway in Dubai, there are at least 2,456 lobbyists linked to the fossil fuel industry.

It’s a immense number, a new record that differs enormously from the figures recorded at the latest summits. There were an estimated 503 people affiliated with the oil and gas industries at COP26 in Glasgow; at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh there were 636: a figure which at the time seemed disproportionate and which has instead been practically quadrupled at this year’s summit.

These data, already so alarming, are even more significant in one critic situation like that of this COP28, led by a president who is also CEO of Adnoc, the state oil company of the United Arab Emiratesand who – as it was discovered only two days ago – indulged in extremely statements serious and unscientific on the role of fossil fuels in fighting the climate crisis.

Dubai, the incredible statements of the president of COP28

At COP28, fossil lobbyists are seven times more numerous than representatives of indigenous communities, and also outnumber almost all national delegations

The coalition revealed the unprecedented presence of representatives of the fossil lobbies Kick Big Polluters Outwhich denounces: it is a figure higher than that of almost all national delegationswith the exception of Brazil – which is represented by 3,081 delegates and is expected to host COP30 in two years – and the United Arab Emirates, which brought 4,409 as guests of COP28.

If we then take into consideration the ten most climate vulnerable nations, not even all their delegates put together come close in number (just 1509) to the representatives of the fossil. A fact that gives a good idea of ​​how the presence of those on the front line of the crisis pales in comparison to that of the industry, the activists underline.

The comparison with the official lobbyists of the is also impressive indigenous communitieswhose number is seven times lower than those of the fossil.

And the estimate, warns Kick Big Polluters Out, is probably downwards: the coalition “counts only delegates who openly disclose their connections to fossil fuel interests, and not those who enter the talks using a different professional affiliation. KBPO also relied exclusively on public sources such as company websites, news coverage or databases such as InfluenceMap to connect delegates to fossil fuel interests.”

Although actually we have never seen a presence of the fossil lobby as important as that of COP28, It is necessary to take into account the fact that the oil & gas industry has always followed (and influenced) climate negotiations, and that until last year the number of people representing it was probably significantly underestimated. Only from this year, in fact, it has become mandatory to reveal who you represent at the COP on climate, bringing out many lobbyists who would otherwise have participated incognito.

