At the same time, there would be other possibilities for improvement for people who had taken the step to the next “phase” of evolution. Although, yes, what many of the experts who support this work say is that this idea should not be understood as a way to live forever. The idea will be to live until each person decides that they have lived enough or that they have contributed everything they could to the world.

But, for this to become a reality, as we say, three requirements must be met. The first of them is that the human race can technologically develop a system that emulates the human mind. The second would be fulfilled if an artificial brain can end up housing a real human mind with the level of consciousness we have while we live. And the third lies in guaranteeing that the new person generated in the data transfer process is really you. That is, it cannot be a copy of you or a backup of your mind, you have to be yourself. How can we meet these requirements and what is the feasibility of seeing them come true?

It is already being investigated

Today, those who support the trend of transhumanism are working so that, sooner or later, the three requirements can be met and exceeded. The first of them it could be a matter of time, but it’s still going to need a lot of research. At the moment, what scientists are doing is beginning to try to replicate the minds of insects and animals. To do this, they create connectomes, which are diagrams that show the entire functioning of the brain of a living being.

At the moment the greatest achievement in this aspect has been to replicate the connectome of the fruit fly larva. Of course, this is something very simple compared to the connectome that will have to be created in order to replicate the complexity of the human mind. But the work is still in progress. It is believed that, in a period of about 10 years, scientists will have already shaped the connectome of a mouse. Then, as these projects progress, moving forward will be somewhat easier. Hence, although it is difficult to design the connectome of the first living beings, that of humans is not going to be so complex. At least, in theory.

It all depends on technological advancement and the improvement that occurs in the available tools. For those who think that achieving the human connectome will be an almost impossible mission, what scientists argue is that we think about how difficult it was in the past to sequence DNA and “how cheap” it is now. That same concept of how scientific technology has changed in a few decades is what inspires confidence in those seeking to shape the human connectome.

But, as we said before, this is not going to be the only requirement. Some scientists wonder if our mind depends on our body and the rest of the elements that the living organism has so that we can have the human consciousness that characterizes us. Others argue that everything is in the mind and in the neural network that we have, which is responsible for giving us consciousness and everything that makes us aware of our existence. If we don’t depend so much on the body, there shouldn’t be any problem. The copy of our mind would be transferred entirely to the computer and replicated down to the last piece of the neural network, so we would have everything that our brain has. In any case, there has not yet been enough progress in this matter to be able to guarantee it definitively.

We come to the last point, where scientists want to make sure that the copy that is sent to the computer is really you and not a clone generated from you. Science fiction literature has explored this concept on different occasions and it is something that, logically, raises concern. The main dilemma lies in the relationship between a person’s identity and the way in which the brain and the body can have more or less link in it. What makes us us? One group of scientists believes that the mind depends on the body and that it would be impossible to transfer our own identity to a new container, such as a computer. If we did, it would only be a backup copy of our person, but we would not be ourselves. For its part, the other group defends that what is important is the mind itself, which could be transferred to any other place and still be us.

The scientists of the second group place special emphasis on the fact that our mind, memories, experiences, opinions, points of view and any thought, It is what identifies us. This accumulation of aspects forms a puzzle of our identity.

Will it be you for real?

The final challenge, which still generates more headaches among experts, is to consider what would happen when we transferred our mind to that computer. Because there is no talk of doing it after dying, but while still alive. There are those who believe that there will be no way for that copy, that second self that you have created technologically, never be your main self. It will be the one that remains when your biological body disappears and it will be very similar to your thought, but possibly it would not be the same. Others are more optimistic and believe that this copy will remain stored on the computer until the day you die, at which point your real mind will “activate” on the computer or device where your second version has been stored. It sounds good, but it seems a little unlikely.

Whatever the fate of humanity, it cannot be said that transhumanism and the idea of ​​survival that is proposed is not interesting. If your head has gotten too hot and you just want to see one of those possible futures that these types of ideas refer to, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take a look at The Sixth Day, one of the best science fiction films of the year 2000.