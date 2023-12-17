The pacification of customs and daily coexistence increasingly distanced from animals, the result of the intense urbanization that humanity is experiencing, is causing more and more people to ask moral questions about their diet. Is it ethical to feed on animals that sometimes suffer undignified situations during the food production process? The diets vegan It is an answer to the dilemma. And it is spreading beyond humans.

Until your pets.

Extravagant or not, it is a reality: thousands of vegans worry about the consequences that their animals' diet has on other animals. And they are experimenting with vegan diets.

The natural response for the non-vegan is “this is a mess.” And although there are non-negotiable moral reasons for a vegan, the use of vegetarian diets in animals is also related to a growing concern about the health and food their pets eat. Welcome to the fascinating and richer-than-you-think world of vegan pet food.

Cats are obligate carnivores.

But the phenomenon, logically, is not free of conflicts either.

The main one: cats are essentially felines carnivores, out of obligation. Unlike dogs, which can adapt more easily to a vegetarian diet as they are omnivores, like humans, the body of felines and their nutritional health depends largely on numerous proteins and amino acids that they only obtain by ingesting the bodies of others. animals. Small rodents, reptiles or birds of various conditions.

Taurine, eicosatetraenoic acid and vitamins A and B12 are determining chemical elements in the feline organism, and it is complex to find plant substitutes capable of providing them. Like other felines, cats are animals that hunt: as you know in Australia, when a cat becomes feral, it feeds on the fauna it finds around it, and can become extremely disruptive in regions where they are exogenous. .





Carnivore, not by choice. (Alice/Unsplash)

Although it is true that some cats can occasionally feed on vegetables, they do so only in a complementary way: felines, being obligate carnivores, have problems digesting plants and processing other common alternatives to meat in vegan diets, carbohydrates. Generally speaking, they cannot be vegan, although they can modify their diet based on the food frequently available. You can feed your feline friend exclusively vegetables and substitutes, but it is risky.

For dogs, however, the procedure is simpler: even critters traditionally fed with meat, such as the huskey, can cope without problems with a (careful) vegetarian diet (here is a veggie store that has undergone studies on the viability of its foods ).

I still want my cat to be vegan. Can?

There may be reasons to do so.

As explained in Scientific American, much of the food we feed our cats daily is not exactly “traditional cat food.” The archetypal example would be tuna, evident proof of how our feline companions are capable of adapting and eating things that theoretically they should not eat. Furthermore, such feeds are not always healthy: many carry antibiotics, animal fat or artificial hormones. And they can cause illness.





They eat everything, but above all meat. (Valentina Pescape/Unsplash)

There are some alternatives. In the same article, stores such as Evolution Diet and Harbingers of a New Age, producer of “Vegecat”, are recommended, products that aim to complement and replace the highly protein-dependent diet of cats. Associations such as PETA support this type of diet, although there is no consensus among vegetarians/vegans: Vegetarian Society or animal shelters, for example, recommend great caution or advise against it.

Ultimately, as this British veterinarian explains in The Daily Telegraph, the most advisable option is to talk to your family veterinarian, try and, if the cat responds negatively (with various conditions), return to its traditional diet. In the absence of vegan cat food that has passed proper feeding trials, you can wait for the vegan pet food industry to fully develop.

