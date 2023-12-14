It is not that a group of families wants to ban cell phones in the classroom or are coming together to keep their children in “technology-free” environments, or even that the Xunta de Galicia is going to ban them at recess; What happens is that, as Laura Cano says, “the digitalization of minors is polarizing families inside and outside the classroom.”

And how. In recent weeks, the voice of those who ask for caution and advise against taking false steps in an issue as sensitive as childhood and youth is gaining strength in the country and even the autonomous communities are beginning to take measures.

So we've asked ourselves, what do those on the other side think?

What happens to the children?





Childhood and adolescence are not going well. We know that, in 2008, 27% of children felt alone when they arrived home and took refuge in the television or computer. The numbers have not stopped growing. Additionally, there is strong evidence that children are struggling with low self-esteem and deep levels of unhappiness. ChildLine (a kind of British 'hope phone' for children and young people under 19) received 54,926 calls in 2020. In 2015, there were 35,244.

Chidline also provides a curious fact. Taking into account the global picture of the last 30 years, unhappiness is a relatively recent phenomenon. Just a few years ago, calls were primarily motivated by self-harm and eating disorders. In ten years, there were almost the same number of calls about these issues as about life dissatisfaction. In the graph above you can see something similar.

The data is North American and that is important because in Europe the data is much better. But I bring them up because they have been the most analyzed and about which the most hypotheses have been offered. None of them quite fit.

Taking into account the ubiquity of new technologies and the temporal coincidence, many thinkers (a clear example is Jonathan Haidt, who we interviewed here in Xataka) who point out the possible impact of these devices on children. And the truth is that the concern does not seem unreasonable at all.

Is it the Internet, mobile phones and new technologies?

There's an old saying that “if it quacks like a duck, walks like a duck, and behaves like a duck, then it's probably a duck!” And this is the inductive reasoning that leads many experts to be suspicious about the impact of new technologies. After all, taking into account that “the changing nature of the brain during the first two decades of life” it is reasonable to think that these environmental changes “could affect brain development.”

The problem is that, despite increasing efforts in recent years, the best available studies have failed to find evidence that screen time has a negative effect on cognitive development or well-being. That is, there is something wrong and the technology could fit, but it doesn't.

And it is surprising because if the effect of these new technologies is so great as to double the graph that we have seen above, it should be seen in the investigations. That is where many experts have doubts. Above all, because we have been wrong before.

Everything bad about the Internet





The first major research into the impact of the Internet on people's lives was carried out in 1998 by Robert Kraut and his team. The idea was simple: select 169 people (73 families in total) and analyze their lives during the first two years of internet connection. The results were terrible: despite the fact that the participants used the Internet for communication purposes, it was found that during those two years family communication was reduced, their social circles were smaller, and there was an increase in loneliness and depression.

That, understandably, created concern. In the midst of the dotcom bubble, no one doubted that the internet was the future. But if the internet was this… What future awaited us?

One better than it seemed. Or so we discovered very soon. Barely a year later, Judith Shapiro wondered if the results that Kraut and his team had published might not be an “artifact”: something that, in reality, we were relating to the Internet, but it was not.

Shapiro discovered that Kraut had inadvertently selected a group of participants (mainly high school seniors and their parents) who would have seen their 'social connection' naturally reduced regardless of whether the Internet appeared in their lives. (because they were going to change their residence, living habits and circle of friends for university or their new work life).

Something very similar is believed by those who (for economy of language) we could call anti-prohibitionists. That a series of problems that have nothing to do directly with them are being attributed to new technologies and, in this process, we are neglecting measures and solutions that would have a significant impact on low levels of life satisfaction and school failure. The “moral panic” would not let us see the forest.

But hey, isn't it better to be cautious?

That is to say, to the extent that we are making important decisions about the lives of millions of boys and girls, wouldn't it be better to prohibit the use of cell phones in schools? And although even sources from the National Cybersecurity Institute such as Manuel Rasán doubts the effectiveness of the ban, very possibly it is.

So much so that, in fact, as explained Jose César Perales, professor at the University of Granada, “the ban on mobile phones for non-educational use during school hours was already common in most schools.” That is to say, the most important change right now is that this prohibition is becoming general and, according to experts like Laura Cano, it is part of a 'state of opinion' that tries to “blame technology for all school failures.”

The fear, as Perales explained on Twitter, is that (as the situation is presented) “a cosmetic measure is taken, while those that could contribute to improving the mental health of our adolescents are still in a drawer.” We run the risk, these experts tell us, of diverting the system's already meager resources towards measures with little return.

And beyond school?





BBC Creative

Beyond school, upbringing and its relationship with screens is very complex. “What the evidence really says is that parenting,” Perales said “admits enormous variability and that, once material and emotional needs are met, almost all the impacts of the specific form of upbringing are quite small.”

In this sense, debates about how to introduce the little ones to new technologies are very necessary, but we should not overestimate the effect that all these “specific forms of parenting” have on children. Precisely for this reason, what is happening with childhood is even more disconcerting.

In the meantime, we must continue working.

