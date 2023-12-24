loading…

A number of people walk at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, December 24, 2023. Photo/AP

JERUSALEM – The birthplace of Jesus, which is usually busy according to the Bible, resembled a ghost town on Sunday (24/12/2023). This is because the Christmas Eve celebration in Bethlehem was canceled due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The festive lights and Christmas trees that usually decorate Manger Square were gone, as were the crowds of foreign tourists who gather every year to celebrate the holiday.

Dozens of Palestinian security forces patrolled the empty square.

Souvenir shops were slow to open on Christmas Eve, although some opened after the rain stopped falling. But there are few visitors.

“This year, without a Christmas tree and without lights, there is only darkness,” said Brother John Vinh, a Vietnamese Franciscan friar who has lived in Jerusalem for six years.

He admitted that he always came to Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas, but this year was especially sad, when he witnessed the nativity scene in Manger Square with the baby Jesus wrapped in a white shroud, reminding us of the hundreds of children killed in the fighting in Gaza.

Barbed wire surrounds the scene, the gray debris not reflecting the happy light and splash of color that usually fills the square during the Christmas season.

“We can't justify planting trees and celebrating as usual, when some people (in Gaza) don't even have a house to live in,” said Ala'a Salameh, co-owner of Afteem Restaurant, a family-owned falafel restaurant just steps from the square. square.

Salameh said Christmas Eve is usually the busiest day of the year. “Usually there is not a single chair to sit on, we are full from morning to midnight,” said Salameh.