Since they came to help Óscar and Moisés, Marwán, Marisa Jara, Adriana Torrebejano and Álex García proved to be very committed. So much so, that the impetus of the player from Moisés' team collided with Roberto Leal in Una de Cuatro.

On this occasion, it was Marwán and Marisa, Oscar's colleagues, who lit the flame by emphasizing that their candidate was the winner of the last program. “There are more winners coming than me,” the player said, laughing.

“Cancheros have come…” Moisés commented with a laugh after Álex García decided to add fuel to the fire by reminding his rivals that they really tied, but that the contestant on his team decided to take a risk. Great moment!