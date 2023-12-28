Indeed, this great title from the classic Wii catalog continues to leave us curious details. Did you know about this detail in Super Mario Galaxy?

Super Mario Galaxy

Apparently, There are more Luigis than Marios in this game. How is this possible? In this installment and the sequel, There are six times more representations of Luigi than Mario in terms of in-game items.. While Mario is represented by a single object, Luigi has six different objects representing him in both games.

This is a curious and revealing fact about Super Mario Galaxy about How is the representation of characters handled in games?. It seems like an interesting choice to have multiple representations of Luigi compared to Mario in Super Mario Galaxy and it's because each of them has a different role. With this, you get more variety in the game.

Additionally, it shows how developers you can play with the gameplay by introducing different items for specific Super Mario characters. You have the different representations of Luigi below:

In the Super Mario Galaxy games, there are internally six times as many Luigis as Marios, with Mario only being represented by one object while Luigi uses six different objects across both games. pic.twitter.com/qP9aKzKBFu — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 28, 2023

