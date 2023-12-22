With the rise of teleworking, the paradox of excessive meetings has arisen. So many meetings are called to solve problems at the end of the day, that in the end the real problem is the meeting itself, which steals time to solve real problems.

A study by the labor consulting firm Otter.ai indicates that large companies waste 100 million dollars a year on unnecessary meetings, constituting a real problem for the productivity of their employees who, among so many meetings, cannot find a space to do their work. .

New work scenario, new forms of management. The 2023 Work Trend Index report prepared by Microsoft shows a 252% increase in time spent in meetings, and the number of weekly meetings increased by 153%. To find the origin of this increase, we must delve into the data on the “feeling” of productivity of employees and managers that is collected in that same report.

81% of employees say it is important that their bosses help them prioritize their workload, but only 31% of employees say they receive clear guidance in one-on-one meetings on how to do this.

For their part, 74% of managers say that more guidance on how to prioritize their own work would help their performance, but 80% of managers confirm that they would personally benefit from greater clarity from senior management about which They should be your priorities.

That is, employees are aware that their managers must continue coordinating their work, but the majority do not receive that information, while managers confess that they have not known how to adapt to the new work reality and do not know how to organize their tasks or communicate them. to their team members.

Teleworking is easy if you know how. This loss of control over what the employee is doing at all times is what has prompted directors and managers to advocate for a return to the office. It is much easier to maintain old supervision habits based on presence, even if they are actually counterproductive for the company.

The data from the Microsoft study suggests that managers have not known how to adapt their management style as employees have changed their way of working with new tools and communication channels. That's why they call unnecessary meetings to control and evaluate them, putting their work time into their employees' calendars.

From micromanagement to working for objectives. One of the advantages of teleworking, in addition to saving money and emissions of polluting gases, is that workers take control of their time and can make decisions, solve problems or innovate. But for that, it is necessary to give them enough confidence in their abilities and not rely on the old habits of micromanagement.

Microsoft's report reveals that 87% of employees say they are productive at work, corroborated by rising productivity readings from Microsoft 365. In contrast, only 12% of managers say they have complete confidence in productivity of their teams.

Not only do you not work, you get sick. Excessive meetings are not a problem that only affects the time (and money) management of companies and employees. It has already become a greeting problem with its own name: Zoom fatigue.

Excessive meetings cause stress, exhaustion, frustration, anxiety, loss of concentration, decreased creativity, and deterioration in mental and physical health. The human brain is not used to interacting through a screen and is not capable of detecting microgestures and non-verbal language, losing efficiency in communication.

Some founders are experts at managing meeting time. Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs and Jack Darsey have had to learn to manage efficiently so that inconsequential meetings do not eat up their precious time at the helm of large technology companies. In this sense, the majority agree on one point: if what is going to be discussed in the meeting can be summarized in an email, there is no meeting.

Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg require that before calling a meeting, a memorandum with all the necessary information, is sent to all those invited and must be read in advance. That way, everyone will have all the information to make decisions immediately and without extending the duration of the meeting.

Two hours of meetings a day should be the limit. According to a study carried out by Microsoft, the brain needs periodic breaks to recover its productivity, so it is advisable not to link one meeting after another, something that Mark Zuckerberg applies.

The Workflow Index survey conducted by Slack reveals that the limit to maintaining productivity at adequate levels is two hours of meetings a day, and it is important to choose the time of day to do them well so as not to break the wave of productivity of the participants. . It is recommended to do them between three and six in the afternoon.

In Xataka | Elon Musk's frenetic work pace: early morning meetings, six hours of sleep and snoozing in the Tesla office

Image | Pexels (energepic.com)