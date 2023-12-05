Against Borussia Dortmund the Bosnian played central defense in an emergency, as did the Frenchman against Frosinone. The former Valencia player, however, played as a tall winger

Francesco Pietrella

4 December 2023 (change at 2.35pm) – MILAN

Rade Krunic is the man in the bowler hat. Behind Magritte’s famous apple several faces are hidden, but only Pioli knows them all. The last one, darker than the others, was shown off on a Champions League night with a bad mood, which ended with three goals conceded by Borussia and the 25th injury of the season: the Bosnian entered coldly and placed himself in defense instead of Thiaw, adding another role to the many already covered in the Rossoneri. Against Frosinone, however, it was Theo’s turn, who played as a central defender for the first time. Pioli is like that, every now and then he loves to change, even if this time the intuition came from the Frenchman: “An idea of ​​his, born during finishing”. Winning intuition.

man everywhere

—

Theo must have taken a cue from Krunic. He positioned himself in defence, built as he knows how and never made a mistake. Indeed, he also started the action to make it 3-0 with a cross from the left. Rade will have applauded on the bench. The Bosnian, in fact, is able to play anywhere without having the gift of ubiquity. From 2019 to today he has been the director, the midfielder, the attacking midfielder, the false nine, the winger, the defensive winger, the right back and the central defender. Most of the time you don’t see it, but for Pioli it is indispensable. This year he has played 14 games, ten in Serie A and four in the Champions League, almost all as a starter. Against Atalanta he should reach 140 matches for the Rossoneri. Among these there are about ten in unusual roles. Andreazzoli, in Empoli, taught him to dictate the pace after an adolescence as a number 10, then Pioli built Milan’s game around him after the absence of Bennacer, who returned available after almost seven months. In between, the Bosnian played a match as a right back against Genoa – about ten minutes in the final – and another as a false nine against Salernitana, coming on after a quarter of an hour in place of Pellegri. It was December 4, 2021, he managed to get a 6.5 playing next to Diaz. On 18 September 2022, however, he played as a high winger against Napoli in the 2-1 defeat, but without convincing. Five games played as a defensive winger in the summer of 2020 are also added to the list. The good thing is that the natural role would be the attacking midfielder, played for around thirty matches. The only three goals for the Rossoneri came while playing there. Now all he needs to do is play deputy Theo.

musah

—

Another who has already stood out in a different role is Yunus Musah, pick of the midfield. Someone who also acted as a director with the US national team. The former Valencia player was born as a right midfielder, but against Frosinone he ended up as a winger in a trident completed by Camarda and Traorè. Good game from him: 17 positive passes, four duels won, three balls recovered, a nice post on the counterattack launched by Jovic across the pitch (he was offside). The American also played full-back against Verona and right-back against Lecce. Pioli has often praised his sacrifice and flexibility. The key word to open the world of a twenty-year-old born in New York, raised in Castelfranco Veneto, weaned by Arsenal and then returned to Italy. For Milan this and more.

