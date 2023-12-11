We have very interesting statements about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time related to linearity in the franchise.

It seems that there are fans who miss games being more linear, after the freedom that Breath of the Wild and its sequel have offered. Eiji Aonumaproducer of Zelda, spoke on the subject during an interview with IGN.

He highlighted that we often crave what we don’t have and tend to see it as more attractive. He believes that in current Zelda games, although they offer freedom, there is still a path drawn, it just happens that the player can choose how to go through it. Aonuma reflected on nostalgia and the desire to return to a more limited structure, acknowledging that perspective, although he questions why a more restricted experience would be preferred when the current freedom offers multiple possibilities for all types of players.

We leave you with his words:

Well, I think that we, as people, have a tendency to want what we don’t currently have, and there is a mentality that we like what we don’t have. But I also think that with the freedom players have in the more recent games in the series… there’s still an established path, it just happens to be the path they chose. So I think that’s something I like to remember about the current games we’re making. But it’s also interesting when I hear people say those things because I wonder, ‘Why do you want to go back to a type of game where you’re more limited or more restricted in the types of things or ways you can play?’ But I do understand that desire we have for nostalgia, and that’s why I can also understand it from that perspective.

