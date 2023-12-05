A Studio Ghibli film in live action. That is the plan that Wes Ball, the director of the The Legend of Zelda movie, has in the cinema.

The Zelda movie is going to be like a Ghibli movie in live action. Wes Ball, director known for his work on the Maze Runner saga, is in the midst of creating a live-action adaptation of the acclaimed Nintendo video game. And, apparently, he has revealed a particular vision that has piqued the interest of fans. The film aims to be an experience similar to a live-action film by the famous director Hayao Miyazaki, recognized for his work on the Japanese studio’s animated films.

The information, collected by Entertainment Weekly, has surprised and excited followers of The Legend of Zelda saga. Wes Ball has expressed that his goal is to offer an experience that captures the essence and magic of the worlds of the Nintendo saga. But bringing an emotional narrative and a stunning visual style, similar to the magical and enchanting approach of Studio Ghibli films.

Nintendo wants to continue extending its success in the cinema

The Super Mario Bros movie released in 2023 and produced by Nintendo was a resounding success that has left a mark on the entertainment industry. This has generated great expectations for Zelda adaptation, a franchise revered and adored by legions of fans around the world. And if the way to go is Ghibli films… Then they have a lot of ground gained!

Wes Ball’s statement has sparked speculation and excitement about how this vision will take shape on the big screen. The Zelda worlds, full of adventures, mysteries and unforgettable charactersoffer a vast universe that, if captured with the same magic that characterizes the works of Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki, could become an exceptional cinematic experience.

