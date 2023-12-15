Samantha Burgess, deputy head of the climate department at the observatory, said, “The year 2023 now includes 6 months and two record seasons. This exceptional month of November includes, in particular, two days in which temperatures were two degrees Celsius higher than in the pre-industrial revolution era, which means that 2023 “It is the hottest year ever in recorded history.”

This announcement comes to put additional pressure on the ongoing negotiations at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) held in Dubai.

According to the observatory, the average global temperature in 2023 is 1.46 degrees Celsius higher than it was in the pre-industrial revolution era.

There have been many warnings that the current year may deprive 2016 of the title of the hottest year in recorded history, especially after the months of September and October broke previous records, but this is the first time that this has been confirmed.

Scientists say that data derived from ice samples, tree rings, and the like indicate that 2023 may be the hottest in Earth’s history in more than 100,000 years.