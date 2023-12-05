This December you will find a new offer every day until the 25th with the Advent Calendar. There are offers on video games, accessories, figures and merchandising. Take advantage of each day before they run out or time runs out, since each offer lasts 24 hours. The best thing is that the offers published on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will be available until the following Monday until 09:00.

Keep this article on hand to see it updated every day:

Day 1: Collector’s Editions from only €29.99

Day 2: Naruto X Boruto Connections from solo €39.99

Day 3: LucidSound + Hogwarts Legacy Headphones for €39.95

Day 4: Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Signature Edition for €49.99

Day 5: PS and Switch game packs from €14.99

Come back soon to discover each day’s deals!

