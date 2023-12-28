If beating Apple was Xiaomi's great obsession in mobile phones, now the fixation is with Tesla. The Xiaomi SU7 is now official and the aspirations for the new electric car are very high. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, has promised that they want to become one of the world's leading car manufacturers for decades to come. They won't have it easy, but yes Right now you have an excellent opportunity to stand out.

Autonomous driving is a technology that has yet to be developed. But far from tiptoeing around, Xiaomi wanted to make it one of the main aspects of the new SU7.

Xiaomi already has its Pilot

Xiaomi Pilot is the official name given to the algorithmic technology that will include its first electric car. We are facing a platform that encompasses Nvidia technology, LiDAR sensors, high definition cameras and dozens of various sensors. A platform supported by artificial intelligence to improve driving aids and offer autonomous driving functions.





In clear reference to Tesla's Autopilot, Xiaomi has decided to create a platform that combines sensors and artificial intelligence. Among the 16 functions we find recognition of unexpected situations, such as a truck that dumps water on the road or works that obstruct part of the road.

Through a video, Xiaomi has shown multiple situations where Xiaomi Pilot helps the car adapt. The video also shows fully autonomous parking, up to the point where the driver has previously gotten out of the car. The Xiaomi SU7 goes down several floors, looks for a space and parks. According to Xiaomi, The margin is 5 centimeters on each side.





The autonomous driving functions offered by the Xiaomi SU7 include the lane change, automatic overtaking, avoiding large vehicles on two levels, adapting to curves, preventing congestion, speed control and avoiding works. The driver will be able to set these parameters during autonomous driving.

Around the city, the autonomous driving system will also be able to stop at traffic lights, turn at intersections, give way to pedestrians and other vehicles, and identify special vehicles.

Through a “super-resolution vector algorithm”, the Xiaomi SU7 is capable of recreating all the elements around it, detecting obstacles with an accuracy of less than 0.1 meters.

From the hand of Nvidia

To move the infotainment system with HyperOS, Xiaomi incorporates a 5-nanometer Snapdragon 8295 processor, but for the autonomous driving system they add two Nvidia Drive Orin with a total power of 508 TOPS.





This is a chipset created by Nvidia that will be offered from 2022 with the capacity to perform up to about 200 trillion operations per second each. A small supercomputer with an ARM Cortex-A78 “Hercules” CPU and an Ampere architecture GPU with 2048 CUDA cores. Consumption is between 15W and 50W and to give us an idea, it is considerably more advanced than the Nvidia Xavier SoC they had in 2017, where they only reached 32 TOPS.

In 2019 there was a controversy between Tesla and Nvidia over the calculation of TOPS. Elon Musk claimed that his chipset was seven times more powerful, with a capacity of 144 TOPS. Although according to Nvidia, Xavier was already equivalent to 320 TOPS according to the definition used by Tesla. And this is where Xiaomi comes into the equation, clearly betting on Nvidia as opposed to Tesla's own technology.

Nvidia Orin is a platform theoretically capable of offering autonomous driving up to level 5. In addition to Xiaomi, other manufacturers have already been working with Nvidia since 2023, such as BMW or BYD.

Xiaomi has been characterized to date by work closely with component suppliers, usually always being among the first manufacturers to offer the latest generation. If they manage to replicate the type of alliances that we have seen in the rest of their catalog in the electric car, they will have a lot to gain.

