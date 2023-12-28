Take advantage of this Amazon offer and get the Xbox Series S Carbon Black for less than 300 euros.

This Xbox Series S has a 1 TB SSD

The Xbox Series S is a console that It has an unbeatable quality-price ratio, but it's not for everyone. For starters, it doesn't have a disc reader. In addition, it has a 512 GB SSD, although there are about 362 GB free for the user. Well, Microsoft solved the latter by launching the Xbox Series X Carbon Black. This model has an SSD that has double the capacity. Therefore, it has a 1 TB SSD.

This console has a recommended price of 349.99 euros in the Microsoft Store, but you can get it for 299 euros on Amazon (12% discount). We are talking about historical minimum price, so it is an opportunity that you cannot miss if you want to get into the new generation of consoles without having to spend a lot of money. That being said, it is worth mentioning that user reviews are mostly positive.

Unlike the Xbox Series 100% digital, so physical games are not supported. In terms of power it is the same as the white Xbox Series S. As we have said, only the capacity of the SSD changes, as well as the color of the console. By having a 1 TB SSD you can install many more games, and this is something that never hurts if you plan to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a Microsoft service that offers access to hundreds of games that you can download or play in the cloud without having to buy them. The subscription costs 14.99 euros per month. Now, there is a much more affordable plan, Xbox Game Pass Core. For 6.99 euros you have access to a catalog of more than 25 games, online multiplayer and offers.

If you buy the Xbox Series S Carbon Black and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you can enjoy Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon 5, The Outer Worlds, Redfall, Sea of ​​Thieves and Halo Infinite, among many other games that have been developed by Microsoft studios. Don't hesitate and take advantage of this offer, you won't regret it. It is a console that will surprise you with how well it moves games, despite not having a GPU as powerful as the one found in the Xbox Series X.

