Take advantage of this Amazon offer and get this remote at the best price.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller has a rechargeable battery

If you tend to play competitive games or are simply looking for a controller that is more customizable than the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, then you need to take a look at the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core. This command It's on sale for a limited time and has a very tempting price.. By the way, it is not only compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, it also works on PC and mobile devices.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is a high-end controller that usually has a recommended price of 129.99 euros in the Microsoft Store, although at the time of writing these lines it costs 89.99 euros. However, you can get it for 84.99 euros on Amazon, which means a saving of 45 euros compared to its official price. There's nothing! It is worth mentioning that in terms of features it is identical to the more expensive Xbox Elite Series 2, but includes fewer accessories.

Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Edition

Get the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Edition controller at the best price on Amazon

We could say that the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core It is the definitive controller for the most demanding players. With it you can fully customize your gaming experience, thanks to its adjustable joysticks and highly sensitive triggers. Nor could it miss the rubber wraparound grip. In addition, it has a rechargeable battery that offers up to 40 hours of autonomy.

With this command you can play any game with incredible precision and speed. You can adjust the resistance of the joysticks depending on the type of game, from shooting games to racing. You can also change the travel of the triggers to shoot faster.

Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Edition

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is compatible with Xbox wireless technology, Bluetooth and USB type C. Therefore, and as we mentioned previously, you can use it with your console, your PC or your mobile device without any problem. Finally, it is worth mentioning that Along with the controller comes a joystick adjustment tool and a USB Type-C cable.

Don't miss this opportunity and get the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core for only 84.99 euros on Amazon. you will not regret, since it is one of the best controllers for Xbox and PC on the market. We don't know how long this offer will last, so you better be quick to grab it.

