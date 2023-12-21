More than 77,000 users in the United States faced problems at the peak of the outage.

Users in Canada, Britain, France, and other countries reported problems accessing “X,” “XPro,” and “TweetDeck” previously.

More than 7,000 users in Canada and Britain suffered problems with the platform, according to data from the Down Detector website, which monitors website malfunctions.

DownDetector tracks outages by examining status reports from multiple sources, including users.

The cause of the outage, which began after 12 a.m. EST, 5 a.m. GMT, is not yet known.