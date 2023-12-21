After the collapse of Krakoa, the X-Men prepare for an epic reinvention

The history of the X-Men has been a roller coaster of emotions and conflicts, but now, with the end of the Krakoa era in sight, Marvel surprises us with an announcement that will shake the foundations of the mutant universe. Starting in July 2024, the X-Men franchise will undergo a radical transformation, promising unprecedented adventures and exciting narrative twists.

From the ashes… Mutant titles are reborn!

Tom Brevoort, the current editor of the Avengers, shared on X (the successor to Twitter) that he will be leaving Earth's Mightiest Heroes to take over the X-Men titles. This changing of the guard, scheduled after the conclusion of the current X-Men arc that chronicles the fall of Krakoa, marks a new era for these beloved characters.

The Krakoan era, which began in 2019 with the limited series House of X and Powers of an existential blow to the nation of Krakoa in X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, leaving Earth's mutants scattered and marked as fugitives. Far from giving up, however, the X-Men are preparing for one last epic battle against Orchis in the Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X series, launching in January 2024.

The legacy of Krakoa and its impact on the mutant universe

The era of Krakoa has been one of the most influential in the history of the X-Men, a period marked by mutant unity and empowerment. This phase has redefined the relationships between humans and mutants, presenting ethical challenges y political conflicts that have enriched the narrative of these characters. The promise of a post-Krakoa reinvention carries with it the anticipation of seeing how these recent developments will influence new stories and character dynamics.

Con Tom Brevoort at the helm, known for his groundbreaking work with the Avengers, fans can expect a fresh and exciting approach. Brevoort's ability to drive great casts y complex plots promises to take the X-Men to new narrative heights. The transition of creative supervision suggests a significant shift in the stories' tone and focus, keeping readers on the edge of their seats with each page.

The spark in the new mutant dawn

In the heart of the anticipated X-Men reboot is Jubilo, an emblematic figure that has evolved significantly since its introduction in the 80s. I rejoice It represents not only the legacy of the X-Men, but also their constant evolution. With abilities ranging from creating pyrotechnic explosions to a recent vampire transformation, Jubilo is a reflection of the dynamism and adaptability that characterizes Marvel's mutants.

The choice of Jubilo as the protagonist in the Free Comic Book Day special Blood Hunt/X-Men #1 is a testament to his continued relevance in the franchise. By putting her at the forefront of this new narrative, Marvel recognizes both her popularity among fans such as your ability to explore new facets of the mutant universe. His story in the reboot promises to be a central lynchpin in redefining mutants for a new generation.

First look at the Free Comic Book Day special

These series not only close a cycle but also make way for a series of accompanying titles such as Resurrection of Magneto, Dead X-Men, Cable and X-Men: Forever, which will be released throughout the year.

While Marvel is keeping details of the post-Krakoa period under wraps, readers will get a sneak peek in the Free Comic Book Day special Blood Hunt/X-Men #1, out May 4, 2024. This comic, written by Gail Simone will present a new story starring the mutant heroine Jubilo.