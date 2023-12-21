The leak of information that took place after the Insomniac Games hack revealed the projects that the studio has in its plans for the coming years. Details come and go, but the focus has been on the projects that would be PlayStation exclusives and that would limit their competitors, one of them X-Men.

Related video: The 5 most destructive hacks and leaks

PlayStation ensures exclusivity of X-Men video games

According to information that was made public after the leak of Insomniac Games documents, Sony secured the rights to the X-Men franchise (via Kotaku) for exploitation in video games. As seen on a slide, the deal is underway and It will be valid until 2038practically 14 years in which the video games of this IP will only be available on the PlayStation console, and in some cases they will also be released on PC, but not on Xbox, Nintendo or any video game streaming service.

This agreement between Sony and Marvel means that PlayStation and Insomniac have until 2035 to launch the video games agreed for the X-Men IP while the enjoyment of sales will extend until 2038.

Insomniac's X-Men video games will be console exclusives on PlayStation

No PlayStation competitor will be able to have new X-Men video games until after 2038

As for exclusivity, the graphic indicates that Marvel will not allow the release or announcement of an X-Men video game on any console other than PlayStation, PC, or streaming service. Likewise, the X-Men characters will be limited for the competition since they will not be able to use them in an advantageous or exclusive way, in this sense an example is given: “play as Wolverine exclusively in Marvel's Ultimate Alliance for Xbox.”

Likewise, Marvel and Sony agreed that the X-Men characters will be available for family and children's video games, but in those cases the announcement of their development or launch cannot take place 45 days before PlayStation and Insomniac show revelations, trailers or announcements of their projects with the franchise. Finally, it is noted that Marvel will maintain control and rights of the X-Men characters in video games of yesteryear, such as those from the 90s.

What's your opinion about it?

Tell us in the comments and stay with us at LEVEL UP.

Video: Review – Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News