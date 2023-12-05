A shocking final death could rewrite the past, present and future of the Marvel Universe.

Los X-Men are preparing the most important death in the history of the franchise, one that would change the entire Marvel timeline forever. There are several collections that are revolving around the idea of ​​Fall of Wolverine facing Doctor Stasis of Orchis, Rise of the Powers of X shows someone pointing a gun at Moira MacTaggert. This would indicate that if Moira dies via time travel, as suggested in the preview, then The X-Men timeline will be drastically rewritten.

Krakoa era completely rewrote the history of X-Men by revealing that Moira MacTaggertan ally of the X-Men and former love of Charles Xavier, was actually a mutant. Moira’s power It is essentially the version of Marvel of the well-known Groundhog Day. Each time she dies, she returns to the moment of her birth and lives her life again, free to change the timeline with all the knowledge she has accumulated over the years. However, Moira had a grim warning for the Professor. In his nine previous lives, artificial intelligence had completely annihilated the X-Men.

Moira’s revelation inspired Xavier to approach his enemies Magneto, Apocalypse and Mister Sinister, combining their resources to found the mutant nation of Krakoa. The idea was to keep all X-Men safe, in the face of the rise of AI. In the end, Moira surprisingly betrayed Xavier to side with the machines, and Orchis’ mutant massacre killed many X-Men and framed the survivors as international terrorists.

The cover of the new comic shows Moira waiting on the park bench where she originally met Xavier. It was at that moment that she told him the truth about his many lives. If she is killed before that happens, the course of the story may change, but it is not known to what extent this story will develop. timeline branching. So far, it’s unclear who is pointing the gun at Moira and it could pretty much be anyone. Rise of the Powers of X shows the woman who began the last years of the X-Men looking at his impending, moments before he actually put his plans into motion.

