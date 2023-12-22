In Japan, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is going through a serious political crisis that began due to a scandal over alleged funds raised irregularly within his party, the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (PLD). In recent weeks, the cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, three ministers and other important members of the party, such as the group leader in the Senate, Hiroshige Seko, have resigned. Prime Minister Kishida is not currently under investigation but his popularity has nevertheless fallen to 17 percent.

The scandal concerns an investigation by the Japanese prosecutor's office made public at the end of November which focused on the Seiwakai current, better known as the “Abe current”, the largest and most influential of the LDP and made up of people close to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe , killed in July 2022. The suspicion is that many members of the group, including several government representatives, have not declared at least 500 million yen (about 3.2 million euros) obtained in the last five years in the fundraising events of the party, keeping part of it for himself.

In recent weeks the investigation has been expanded to five of the six LDP currents, which would have done the same thing but to a lesser extent. A few days ago, in addition to the offices of the faction that refers to Abe, those of the Shisuikai faction, of which the current Minister of Justice Ryuji Koizumi was a member (he left on Thursday), were also searched. Prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday that they were also investigating the Kōchikai faction, led by Prime Minister Kishida, who resigned from his post as the group's leader last week.

Raising funds for parties by holding paid events is not illegal in Japan and party members can keep a percentage for themselves, but it is illegal not to report this in the party's accounts. The hypothesis is that this money was not only taken to be spent privately, but that it was used at least in part to strengthen the political network and influence of the PLD in an illicit manner in city and regional administrations.

The Liberal Democratic Party is a conservative party and is the most important in Japan: it has governed the country almost continuously since 1955, the year of its foundation. Over time it has faced various scandals, but the current one is considered the worst in recent decades: in addition to Matsuno and Seko, the Minister of Economy and Industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Minister of the Interior, Junji Suzuki, have also resigned. the Minister of Agriculture, Ichiro Miyashita, and the Deputy Minister of Defense, Hiroyuki Miyazawa.

These are the party members considered most involved in the alleged illegal fundraising system, given that in recent years they had held important positions within Abe's current and in the management of the LDP's finances. The Japanese media also say that in the last five years Hiroshige Seko and Hirokazu Matsuno, considered Kishida's right-hand man, have not declared more than 10 million yen (about 65 thousand euros). According to the accusations, Nishimura kept around 1 million yen (6,400 euros) for himself. Violations, if proven, could result in up to five years in prison.

The investigation also involves the widow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe, who inherited 340 million yen (around 220 thousand euros) from her husband's political activities, including, it is alleged, a part of the illicit funds system. At the moment, however, Akie Abe is not under investigation.

In recent days, Prime Minister Kishida has replaced the ministers and other members who have resigned: for example, he has appointed former Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as cabinet general secretary, and the former minister as head of parliamentary affairs of the party. of Defense Yasukazu Hamada. Kishida is trying to replace all those who have left their positions: he said he wants to do it quickly, but it could be complicated. The Japan Times wrote that his efforts are hampered by the fact that there are very few good candidates not suspected of being involved in the scandal, and some of these have already rejected some offers.

Claiming that the government has lost legitimacy, the opposition presented a motion of no confidence on Wednesday but it did not pass. However, the scandal came at a time when the Kishida government's popularity was already at an all-time low: according to the latest poll by public broadcaster NHK published on December 11, when investigation had already become public but they had not yet resigned ministers, only 23% of the population supported the prime minister.

His popularity was declining due to some former ministers' ties to the controversial Unification Church, the influential religious movement supported by Abe among others. Furthermore, the economic policies followed by the government in the last year do not seem to have had an effect on the increase in the cost of living. Last week was the third cabinet reshuffle since Kishida was elected prime minister in October 2021.

Kishida can count on the fact that there are no parliamentary elections in Japan until 2025 and the opposition parties are small and quite unpopular. In September 2024 there will be a vote to choose the new leader of the LDP and there are several doubts as to whether Kishida can continue to lead the party. However, other potential candidates, even more popular than him among voters, do not have the same domestic support.