Usually during the Christmas period the city of Bethlehem, in the West Bank, is filled with tourists and Christian pilgrims: it is the place where Jesus is believed to have been born, and every year parades and events are organized to celebrate Christmas. This year it won't be like that.

At the end of November the local authorities had announced that the celebrations would be greatly scaled down, mainly due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. Bethlehem lives mainly on tourism, and the lack of Christmas celebrations is already having major repercussions on local economic activities: the arrivals of tourists and pilgrims are practically at a standstill, the normally busy streets are empty and hotels, restaurants and shops are unusually closed.

Reaching the city is complicated not only for tourists, but also for other inhabitants of the West Bank. Due to the many Israeli army checkpoints, the journey from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, which usually requires a quarter-hour drive, can now take more than an hour.

The Ministry of Tourism of the Palestinian National Authority, the government entity that administers the West Bank, estimated that in the last three months of 2023 the lack of tourists in Palestine will cause economic damage of $200 million. Many are related to the city of Bethlehem, which is by far the most visited tourist destination in Palestine, especially at this time of year. As a result, many shops selling souvenirs and Christmas-related objects have had to close, or remain open more out of habit than for real economic reasons.

Jack Giacaman, who runs a shop in Bethlehem dedicated entirely to Christmas, told US public radio station NPR that sales began to decline soon after the war between Hamas and Israel began. «It's the worst Christmas ever. Even during the first and second intifada, that was not the case,” he said, citing two previous periods of intense clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, which began in 1987 and 2000 respectively.

Rony Tabash, owner of another tourist shop, also he said to various international media that sales have practically stopped for two months: “We are keeping it open because the shop is close to our hearts and it is part of our family's history,” he explained. To pass the time she dusts the statues in her shop.

Ala's Salameh, owner of the Afteem restaurant, one of the most frequented by tourists in Bethlehem and known above all for its falafel, said that he is working at a pace of 10 or 15 percent compared to the usual one for the period, and that he mainly serves Palestinian families instead of tourists.

Traditionally during the Christmas period the area of ​​Piazza Manger, in the center of Bethlehem, is filled with lights and festoons. Today, however, it is practically empty. “Usually there are people from all over the world,” Osam Al-Alli, a taxi driver who was waiting with other colleagues for the arrival of a rare customer in mid-December, told NPR. “Today the nights remain dark.”

Piazza Manger is located right in front of the Basilica of the Nativity, built over the cave where Jesus is believed to have been born. It is one of the many places in Bethlehem considered sacred by Christian religious culture, together with the Milk Grotto, so called due to the belief that a few drops of the breast milk of Mary, the mother of Jesus, would have fallen on the floor, and the Church of Santa Caterina.

Joey Canavati, owner of the Alexander Hotel, told Reuters that before October 7 all his rooms were booked for the Christmas period, so much so that he was trying to get extra accommodation to accommodate customers. Today, however, “there is not even a single guest”: all reservations have been cancelled, both for the end of 2023 and for 2024. The room set up for dinner, where at least 120 people usually gather every evening, remains empty . In the city “there are no Christmas trees, there is no joy, there is no Christmas spirit”, said Canavati.

Bethlehem's commercial activities had already been forced to stop between 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic: after a brief recovery in 2022, the new decline in tourism due to the war in the Gaza Strip will therefore be a particularly severe blow. hard on the local economy.

Christmas celebrations have also been greatly scaled down in Jerusalem, another very important city for Christians, and in Jordan, the country which hosts the highest concentration of Palestinian refugees in the world.