2023 gave us great video games, but after that it would seem that fate wanted to remind us that not everything is good and released some garbage games to even the scales. Yes, in 2023 we also had extremely bad games that will spend the rest of history in the gaming hall of infamy. We also had others that are not so bad, but that fell extremely far from meeting expectations.

When reviewing the year it is crucial remember the good, the bad and the worst. This is why we now bring a list of all those games that the LEVEL UP staff considered disgusting, pure garbage or simply a huge disappointment. That's right, it's time to remember the worst and most disappointing video games of 2023.

Redfall

Where do we sign? It was what we thought when we heard that Redfall would be designed by Arkane Austin, a studio acclaimed for creating Dishonored and Prey; some of our unconditional favorites. What was the trick? That it would be a cooperative experience and, although alarm bells were ringing, we were excited about the idea of ​​​​having a cooperative immersive simulator. Nothing prepared us for the tremendous disappointment we experienced.

Redfall is a game without soul; an incompetent looter shooter in every sense and department. Loot: tasteless and unsatisfactory; story: current and average; campaign: inadequate and improvised; characters: basic and unfriendly; enemies: with brain death; cooperative: lousy and careless. In short, a game that steals all motivation from you to want to finish it; a walking nightmare.

The result is far from surprising after knowing the testimony of those who were behind the game. According to testimonies, Redfall was a project without direction, anemic of talent, made under the intelligent mandate of ZeniMax Media to produce a video game with monetization opportunities, that is, a game as a service. More alarmingly, Redfall exposed Microsoft's inability to create successful franchises, a stain that will remain for many years.

Arkane, one of our favorite studios, disappointed us

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was revealed in 2019 as a different Lord of the Rings game. It attracted attention for its protagonist, one of the most interesting characters in the franchise.

What could go wrong? Well, everything. Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon's project was an absolute disaster: dated mechanics, a bland world, a disappointing narrative, and an extremely linear and boring experience. Yes, the complete opposite of the incredible work of JRR Tolkien.

It is impressive that a title with excellent base material does not have something redeemable. The game was so bad that it condemned Daedalic Entertainment, as there were layoffs, the company withdrew from video game development and had to cancel another project based on the same franchise.

The title was not only a punishment for the players, but also a poisoned cup for its creators. But what happened? Gollum was planned as an ambitious project, but its budget was nowhere near what was needed to achieve the greatness that some expected. We know that the studio, specialized in narrative adventures, faced various difficulties during development, including crunch. In short, chaos reigned from start to finish.

A game that simply should not have existed

Skull Island: Rise of Kong

Just when we thought the curse of licensed games was a thing of the past, Skull Island: Rise of Kong arrived. The game by IguanaBee, a Chilean studio, and GameMill Entertainment was the product of a series of bad decisions: short development time, insufficient financing, crunch and other problems that resulted in one of the worst games in recent years.

The title went viral overnight, but not for the reasons its developers expected. Skull Island: Rise of Kong lacks everything a good game has and, instead, it only offers repetitive mechanics, poor animations and a narrative that tries to shine without good results.

Instead of being the title that would tell us the interesting origin story of King Kong, it became the laughing stock of the Internet for its hilarious scenes, the result of terrible management and other industry practices. A shame.

The result of terrible administrative decisions

The Walking Dead: Destinies

GameMill Entertainment not only gave us the infamous Skull Island: Rise of Kong, it was also responsible for The Walking Dead: Destinies, another of the aberrations of 2023. The game from Flux Games, a Brazilian studio, seems taken from decades ago: archaic gameplay , outdated animations and everything bad that a terrible game from the PS2 era could have had.

The game promised an immersive adventure based on the universe and narrative of the popular television series. The idea was for players to build their own The Walking Dead story based on their decisions, but absolutely everything went wrong.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is a low blow to fans of the franchise and, without problems, one of the worst games we have seen in recent years.

A lack of respect for fans of The Walking Dead

The Day Before

The Scam of the Year award literally goes to The Day Before. It all started in January 2021, with a revelation that looked quite promising: an MMO with post-apocalyptic overtones that was quite reminiscent of The Last of Us. Fntastic and Mytona knew how to take advantage of the initial hype to inflate their project and promise the unattainable.

This snowballed for months until the developers had to face the inevitable release. In reality, they did it several times, as the game suffered multiple delays that were accompanied by more promises and, of course, many controversies, such as accusations of plagiarism and fraud.

After changes in the development engine, teams of volunteers working on the project, legal problems and many excuses on the part of Fntastic, The Day Before finally debuted on December 7 and what many feared happened: the game turned out to be one of the great fiascos in history.

The title is a technical disaster that offers nothing of value. Perhaps the only interesting thing is the story of this scam, which concludes with the surprise closure of Fntastic and massive refunds.

The Day Before was a total scam

Exoprimal

Exoprimal is far from a disaster; It has interesting concepts, its performance is impeccable, and it's generally fun. At the end of the day, taking out thousands of dinosaurs in exosuits is as scary as it sounds. Their flashes of greatness moved us, as they are a reminder that there are very good ideas; Unfortunately, he stayed halfway and passed without pain or glory.

The problem with this multiplayer proposal is its game-as-a-service structure, because it prevents it from reaching its true potential. Repeating the same missions over and over with minimal variations is monotonous, and not even the combat system is capable of sustaining an experience that tries to thrill with the same trick. To this we must add the presence of micropayments, battle passes and a seasonal format. Did we mention it costs $60 USD?

We'll be honest: we had low expectations for Exoprimal. It's on the list because it's a disappointment when compared to the rest of Capcom's releases. In a year that saw Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 debut, there's simply no place for a title like this.

Capcom's good streak ended with Exoprimal

Crash Team Rumble

After years of absence, Crash Bandicoot returned and captivated us with a remaster of its original trilogy, the return of the karting spin-off and a 4th installment. We were excited for the next big step, but it turned out to be a very forgettable multiplayer experience.

We are in favor of franchises leaving their comfort zone and experimenting with new concepts; However, Crash Team Rumble simply follows the worst trends in gaming as a service, so it has battle passes, microtransactions, no offline modes, and season-based content updates. Its mechanics are competent and it does a good job of adapting the characters and their abilities to a competitive environment, but It is a gray and unexciting product..

Many may have forgotten the existence of this title, and that speaks volumes about its reach. We don't know if it was a failure, but it would be a shame if this spin-off puts gaming's most beloved marsupial to sleep again.

A fun experiment, but it loses its magic quickly

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft is one of our favorite games of all time. We like it for its inventive spirit and because it encourages creativity. It is an experience we constantly return to even though it has been with us for more than a decade. It's an excellent game, but as a franchise it leaves a lot to be desired.

That's the same case with Minecraft Legends, a game that has Minecraft in the name, but forgets everything it means; a perfect example of how difficult it is to diversify a franchise.

Minecraft Legends is an RTS attempt for beginners—for kids—however, lacks structure for newcomers to understand the fundamentals of the genre. The result is a tiring game for casuals and unsatisfying for experienced players.

Additionally, it is riddled with bugs and lacks communication features when it wants to be a social experience, which affects those who want to work as a team.

Above all, Minecraft Legends is a game that forgot why it has the name Minecraft in the title, failing to capture the spirit of inventiveness and creativity that we love about the original.

Minecraft Legends could have been much more

The prophesied

We still didn't know what the PlayStation 5 looked like and Square Enix had already presented us with its first big project for the console: Project Athia. In its first look, the game promised to be the first epic for what was then the next generation of consoles. Expectations were high, as it was a new franchise from the development team that gave us Final Fantasy XV. Almost 3 years later, Project Athia debuted under the name Forspoken and was an incredible disappointment.

It's not like Forspoken is complete garbage. This is a game that does several things competently; however, none are executed brilliantly. The result is a gray game, with an entertaining combat system, a curious story and an interesting twist, but with several moments that provoke sadness, as well as a huge open world, but empty and lacking in magic. So that, what should have been the beginning of an ambitious franchise, ended up being a messy gamen. If you find it cheap you might have a good time, but don't expect much more.

A new proposal destined to be forgotten

And for you, what were the worst games of the year? Which ones did you find the most disappointing? Tell us in the comments!

